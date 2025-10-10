Before Miss Earth 2025 coronation, meet Joy

Miss Earth Philippines 2025 Joy Barcoma is a whole personality that the internet loves. Pageant queens are always trained to play it in some way, but Joy is that rare breed who blends humor and activism so naturally that you can’t help but cheer her on.
Meet the many sides of this Bacoor stunner before Miss Earth 2025 coronation night:
From PR to Pageantry
A graduate of Broadcast Communication from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Joy worked in the Presidential Communications Office before stepping into pageantry. She’s also a government consultant specializing in disaster resilience marketing.
She’s equally at ease hosting a local music festival as she is speaking about microfibers and fast fashion. During the Intelligence Round of Miss Philippines Earth, she declared she’d give up her love for fashion for her love for the planet.
The fun side
Joy’s Miss Earth introduction video recently went viral for all the right reasons. Instead of showing off her serious side, she leaned into self-aware comedy. When describing herself as “sporty,” she played ten-twenty and jackstones. When she said she loved cooking, she whipped up hotdogs in a rice cooker. And when she mentioned her government job? She was smash-typing random letters on a laptop.
“When I said I’d bring #JoyToTheEarth, I meant it,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Eco queen who gets things done
After attending the Luneta rally, she organized a cleanup right after. In a separate cleanup in her hometown months earlier, she also led volunteers in collecting 34 kilos of trash, and she later joined a coastal cleanup at Manila Bay with Empowering Women PH and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Her advocacy extends to supporting Love Yourself PH, an organization that promotes HIV awareness and acceptance. “I will always carry your flag, walk beside you, and rally with you,” she wrote during Pride Month, reaffirming her stance as a proud ally.
Queen who talks back
When talks of alleged corruption in government flood control projects flooded social media, Joy didn’t stay silent. Long before she joined the Luneta rally on Sept. 21, 2025, the newly crowned Miss Philippines Earth had already made her stance clear: “I was a Filipino citizen before I became Miss Philippines Earth,” she wrote online. “My greatest loss would be not speaking up when I have the privilege to do so.”
While some urged her to “focus on the crown,” Joy wasn’t out to play safe or stay pretty for the cameras, she wanted to use her platform for something that mattered.
Bringing ‘Joy’ to the Earth
Joy is the kind of queen who breaks the mold without even trying. A true mix of sass and sincerity, she speaks truth to power with the kind of ease that makes people listen.
And come November, when she dons the Philippine sash for the Miss Earth 2025 coronation, Joy will bring courage, conscience and a whole lot of heart.