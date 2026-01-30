Beginner, but brave: Cebuana cosmetics artist steps into body art spotlight

Taking the risk to compete

Alecha shared she was asked by the Anaura Brows International owner to join the Body Art Competition organized by PMU Philippines, a platform known for highlighting Korean beauty techniques and emerging talents in the Philippines. Preparation meant constant practice, along with facing self-doubt.

“There will always be fear and doubt, especially when you’re a beginner,” Alecha shared. “But I’ve learned it’s part of the process.”

For Alecha, joining the competition is not about proving mastery, but about showing willingness to learn. She admits she isn’t an expert, but she is willing to learn to fully hone her potential and utilize it in the semi-permanent cosmetics industry.

Advocacy for beginners

At the heart of Alecha’s journey is an advocacy shaped by her own experience, encouraging beginners not to be intimidated by the industry. She believes competitions like this create space not only for seasoned professionals, but also for those still finding their footing.

“I want to encourage others that being a beginner isn’t a hindrance to reaching their dreams. As an artist, I also want fellow artists to reach their aspirations,” she shared.

Art with purpose

For her, body art goes beyond aesthetics. It is about helping people feel confident, especially those who struggle with insecurities or find daily makeup a challenge. It is an art form with purpose.

Lessons beyond the canvas

Through the competition, Alecha said she discovered that passion grows through effort. She shared, “If you want something, commit to it and give it your all.”

Her confidence, she added, did not come overnight. It was built gradually through practice, learning and experience. In her work, Alecha values discipline, hygiene and respect for clients, emphasizing that talent alone is not enough in the semi-permanent cosmetics industry.

Looking ahead

After the competition, Alecha hopes to see growth both in skill and in purpose. She plans to continue joining competitions and advocating for beginners, with the long-term goal of making beauty services more accepted and accessible.

If there is one message she wants readers to remember, Alecha keeps it short and clear: “Fight for your goals.” S