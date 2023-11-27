Behavioral health program for city hall staff pushed

TO PROMOTE the general welfare of Cebu City Government employees and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, a member of the city council has proposed a measure aimed at developing policies and programs for mental health.

Cebu City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos submitted to the council her proposed “Employee Behavioral Health Assistance Program of the Cebu City Government Ordinance.”

The councilor, who is an advocate for mental health, also filed earlier this year, an ordinance for the creation of a Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) at the Cebu City Medical Center to address the prevalence of mental health issues in the city. She also pushed for creating a Barangay BHU that caters to the mental health concerns of its residents, with Barangay Lahug hosting the country’s first barangay-based BHU.

BHU in city hall

De los Santos, in her latest proposed ordinance, emphasized the crucial role of employees in achieving the City’s vision. Recognizing the importance of a safe and healthy workforce, she said the city acknowledges the significance of employees’ mental and physical well-being.

“The City shall ensure a safe and conducive workplace for all workers by providing full protection against all hazards in their work environment,” de los Santos said.

Citing Republic Act 11036, de los Santos said it is the basic right of all Filipinos to avail of mental health services, adding that employers are mandated to develop policies and programs on mental health as emphasized in Section 25 of this law.

Mental health services

De los Santos’ proposed ordinance, once enacted, shall cater to the mental health needs of city hall employees, which include, but are not limited to:

a. Short-term counseling - Up to a limited number of sessions with a professional counselor to help address acute issues, such as coping with a recent loss, marital problems, or other work-related mental health issues;

b. Substance abuse referral services - Individual counseling and group support resources;

c. Workplace trauma counseling - Support for employees after incidents of workplace-related abuse;

d. Psychoeducation - Educating significant others on topics related to mental health;

e. Teletherapy - Utilizing social media platforms to respond to clients’ mental health-related concerns;

f. Psychotropic medications - Providing medications to employees as maintenance take-home medication.

To address employees’ mental health, a team of two psychiatrists, two psychologists, four psychiatric nurses, four psychometricians, two social workers, and two administrative aides will be formed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as the state of well-being where individuals recognize their abilities, handle everyday stresses, maintain productivity and contribute to their community.

According to WHO, “there is no health without mental health,” emphasizing that fostering positive mental health at work enables employees to thrive, handle stress effectively, and build resilience, empowering them to achieve their maximum capabilities.

De los Santos’ proposed ordinance also aims to establish effective leadership and governance in mental health by formulating comprehensive and collaborative mental health and social care services and implementing strategies for promoting mental health and preventing mental health problems among employees.

She said the measure also aims to improve employees’ morale, leading them to be more motivated, self-reliant, confident and productive at work, and promote employees’ well-being, helping them operate at their peak performance, thus increasing the City’s productivity, among others.