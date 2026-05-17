Bela distances herself from uncle Robin Padilla

BELA Padilla addressed several issues involving her uncle, Robin Padilla.

Bela’s grandmother and Robin’s mother, Eva Cariño-Padilla, are siblings.

The issue started after a basher criticized Bela online, saying: “Yay for you speaking up about Bato’s case, but why are you silent about your incompetent uncle whom you even included in your project?”

However, Bela clarified that she had no knowledge of Robin’s participation in “Blood vs Duty.” She explained that she joined the series back in December 2025, while Robin was only added in April 2026.

“Sorry, but what? I’m also assigned to projects. I was cast in this project in December, while my uncle was only added recently. I have absolutely no power over casting decisions. I’m not even the biggest face on the poster. I don’t see anyone else from the cast being questioned about this,” the actress explained.

“Has he added me in any of his films or shows previously? Get your facts straight. We work and are managed separately,” she added.

Bela also stressed that being related to Robin does not mean they share the same beliefs or political views, especially regarding his current role in the Senate.

“Growing up, my Tito Robin was kind to me and my family. I will be forever grateful for this. But as our careers flourished and took different directions, with him entering politics, our personal encounters have become scarcer. Our ideologies also differed. I do not live close to my uncle,” Bela said.

“We are related, but we manage to agree to disagree. I remain grateful for his kindness, but I also maintain an independent and personal sense of being in charge of my career, choices and convictions,” she added. / TRC