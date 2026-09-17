Bela, Martin confirm relationship of eight months

For the first time, Bela Padilla confirmed that tech entrepreneur and CEO Martin Tan is her boyfriend.

In an interview for the reel series “Meet Cute with Johnny K” on September 13, 2026, Bela and Martin revealed that they have been in a relationship for eight months.

The two were shopping at the Legazpi Sunday Market in Makati City when content creator Johnny K approached them and asked if they were a couple.

“Excuse me, are you guys a couple?” Johnny K asked.

“Yes,” the actress replied with a smile.

When asked how they met, Martin answered, “We met through a common friend.”

Bela explained that they quickly hit it off because they share a love for movies.

“He said he likes movies, and I love movies also. So, I was very, very excited when he started talking about this,” Bela said.

Asked what he likes about the actress, Martin replied, “Her brain, and she’s funny and beautiful.”

Bela, meanwhile, said of Martin, “He’s game to try everything, like going to markets even if it’s early. What else? He is pogi.”

The two were first spotted together at the opening of a pet lifestyle clinic in June 2026. / TRC S