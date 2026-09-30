Bela Padilla ends relationship with boyfriend

Just weeks after publicly confirming their relationship, Bela Padilla and Martin Tan have ended their romance.

Bela announced their breakup on Instagram on Sept. 27.

“Martin and I have been dating for the past few months, and this was the first relationship where I was truly swept off my feet. We share the same love for films, food markets, our work and, most of all, genuinely being together,” the Kapamilya actress said.

“I’m writing this because we all enjoyed the videos of us in the Legazpi Market. We all saw a new couple, a bit shy and awkward. But what you never got a glimpse of is us having the best and also hardest days for a couple of months now,” she added.

“I’m deciding for both of us to move forward separately to save whatever we can of ourselves and how we see each other. I think sometimes, loving someone also means knowing when to let go, before you lose the good things you saw in each other.”

Bela ended her statement by saying, “I will always be grateful for what we shared, and I genuinely wish him nothing but the best.”/ TRC S