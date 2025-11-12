Bela Padilla responds to lawmaker’s remarks; Slater Young mentioned

KAPAMILYA actress Bela Padilla replied to Pangasinan 2nd District Rep. Mark Cojuangco after his comments on the widespread flooding in various parts of the country.

Cojuangco had questioned why families continued to build homes in flood-prone areas, commenting on a post showing videos of areas affected by typhoon Tino in Cebu.

“Why build houses on a floodplain? That invites disaster,” the congressman wrote. “Didn’t you notice the diversion channel is higher than their homes? This is the consequence of that choice.”

One X user responded, “Not everyone has a choice like you. Who would willingly live in a hazardous place? People settle where they can. A little compassion and kindness goes a long way, Cong.”

Cojuangco replied, “No one should. There’s always a choice. Engineering and sound reasoning gave way to ‘compassion and kindness’ years ago. That’s why this happened. Suck it up and learn, or repeat it later.”

Padilla later joined the discussion, saying: “Respectfully, you don’t start giving swimming lessons to a drowning man, sir. You save him first. Why didn’t the LGUs stop them from building there in the first place?”

She also mentioned engineer and influencer Slater Young, who has faced criticism for his mountain luxury condominium project. “Common folk don’t know where they can or can’t build. I mean — look at Slater Young,” she said. / HBL S