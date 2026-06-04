Bela responds to allegations that she is difficult to work with

IN her Instagram Stories on May 30, 2026, actress Bela Padilla posted five art cards that many believed were her response to the issue raised by Ogie Diaz against her.

For several weeks, social media has been abuzz following Diaz’s claim that he received complaints alleging that Bela was difficult to work with. Diaz also commented, “If you think you’re such a great actress, then you should be the one producing.”

However, Bela wrote on one of her art cards: “No one can defeat the person whom God has chosen to win.”

Another card read: “May God forgive those who tried to destroy me.”

The fourth and fifth art cards also stated: “Drama at this age is embarrassing. Make money and find peace.”

“Everything you do will come back to you. Do good, be good.” / TRC