Bela, Robin characters killed off in series

This comes amid the controversies both have been facing in real life.

Sen. Robin Padilla is currently dealing with major political challenges, while Bela has been the subject of rumors alleging that she is a prima donna and difficult for the production team to work with.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Robin’s character, Ahmad Mustapha, and Bela’s character were both shot dead in separate incidents, marking the end of their participation in the series.

“Blood vs Duty” has only three weeks left before it concludes later this July. / TRC S