Belcris Foods Inc. enhances operations, launches new manufacturing plant

Belcris Foods Inc., a homegrown manufacturing business that specializes in frozen processed meat products, launched its new manufacturing plant on July 22, 2024, at D.M. Cortes Avenue, Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.

The homegrown brand has been the Cebuanos’ go-to breakfast food provider since 2002. Leading the charge in providing affordable, premium quality processed meat such as bacon, ham, sausages, and other breakfast products, Belcris Foods Inc. has cemented its name in the hearts of Cebuano families.

With its newly-built manufacturing plant, Belcris Foods Inc. is slated to further boost systematic food safety standards as it will start utilizing the ISO 22000 in its new manufacturing plant. The ISO 22000 aids manufacturers such as Belcris to ensure that the food they handle is safe to consume, aligning with the company’s commitment to maintaining high-quality standards.

In addition to enhancing food safety protocols, the new facility is expected to increase production capacity significantly. Belcris Foods aims to meet the growing demand for its products in its steadfast clientele in Cebu. By scaling up its production capabilities, the company aims to broaden its distribution network, ensuring that more Cebuano households can enjoy its range of products.

Commitment to quality

Belcris Foods Inc. is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in its product offerings. The company is certified by multiple regulatory bodies including the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) System, and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS). These certifications underscore Belcris’s dedication to food safety and quality assurance.

Humble beginnings

In a sit-down interview with SunStar Cebu, Belcris Chief executive officer, Christine Un, shared the company’s humble beginnings. She recalled, “Before we ever established a corporation, it was just me and my husband. We used to go to Carbon to get the best deals on meat. I would experiment to create unique recipes in our very own kitchen.”

Tracing back to the company’s roots, Un recalled how the early days were filled with long hours and hands-on effort. The company fully materialized its operations in 2002 and has made a name for itself as one of the most sought-after suppliers in the local food processing industry.

Future prospects

Looking ahead, Belcris Foods Inc. is eyeing further product innovation to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of its customers. The company is exploring the development of new product lines to meet the growing demand for diverse food choices.

With its expanded production capabilities, commitment to quality, and focus on customer needs, Belcris Foods Inc. is poised for a promising future as it continues to be a trusted name in the Philippine food processing industry.