Belgium eyes stronger trade, maritime ties with Visayas

BELGIUM is looking to deepen economic cooperation with Cebu and the Visayas, highlighting the region’s growing role in bilateral trade, maritime development and academic partnerships as the two countries mark 80 years of diplomatic relations.

Speaking during Belgium’s National Day celebration in Cebu on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Belgian Ambassador Vladislava Iordanova said Cebu has become one of Belgium’s “most dynamic partners,” with collaboration expanding beyond diplomacy into ports, logistics, sustainability and higher education.

The embassy said momentum for stronger ties was reinforced by the recent visit of Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, the first by a Belgian foreign minister to the Philippines in more than 30 years, signaling Belgium’s long-term commitment to expanding cooperation with the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Maritime sector

The maritime sector remains a key area of engagement, with Belgium promoting partnerships involving the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International and Philippine stakeholders to strengthen port development, logistics, maritime education and sustainable coastal initiatives.

Belgium is also expanding academic collaboration in the Visayas through the CarAqCoL program linking the University of San Carlos with the University of Mons and UCLouvain on sustainable water management. A Belgian academic mission focusing on water management, hydro-economics and circular economy initiatives is scheduled to visit Cebu in October.

Belgian Days in Visayas

The Belgian Embassy said it will further strengthen government, business and academic collaboration through the planned Belgian Days in the Visayas in 2027, which will bring together public and private sector stakeholders to explore new opportunities for trade, investment and knowledge exchange.

The National Day celebration in Cebu was hosted by Honorary Consul Enrison Benedicto and gathered government officials, business leaders, academics and members of the Belgian-Filipino community. / KOC