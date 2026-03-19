Belgium steps up Cebu engagement with water, maritime initiatives

BELGIUM is ramping up its development and investment engagement in Cebu, focusing on water security, academic collaboration, and maritime infrastructure as part of a broader push to deepen ties with the Philippines.

Belgian Ambassador to the Philippines Vladislava Iordanova said the European nation is working closely with local governments and institutions in Cebu to address critical challenges such as water access and sustainable urban development.

“We believe we can foster a lot of cooperation together with local stakeholders,” Iordanova said, citing meetings with Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival. “We are aligned on how important water security and potable water are, especially in the context of urban development.”

Water security and academic partnerships

A key pillar of Belgium’s engagement is water management, an issue that continues to affect several areas in Cebu.

Iordanova opened the “2gether4water” photo exhibit last Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Atua Midtown Cebu. The one-day event, held in advance of World Water Day, highlighted concrete field actions and scientific collaborations contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring access to safe water and sanitation for all. The evening brought together local stakeholders, researchers and partners to discover the exhibition and exchange on water challenges and solutions in the Philippines.

The Belgian government is also supporting joint initiatives between Belgian universities and the University of San Carlos to develop local expertise in groundwater management. These include research on aquifers, saltwater intrusion, and sustainable extraction.

The program aims to train Filipino PhD students and researchers to produce “tailor-made solutions” for Cebu’s water challenges.

Complementing this is collaboration with international non-government organizations working on water access, including projects that deliver infrastructure to underserved communities and promote wastewater recycling and circular water systems.

“These are two important tracks — bringing water where there is no access, and studying long-term water sources,” Iordanova said.

Cebu as a hub for international cooperation

Belgium also sees Cebu as a strategic hub for international partnerships, particularly in convening stakeholders across government, academe, and industry.

The ambassador highlighted ongoing efforts to bring together European and Filipino partners under “Team Europe” to share best practices and expand technical cooperation, with plans to return to Cebu later this year for follow-up discussions and a possible water summit.

“This is about building bridges together,” she said, noting that 2026 marks 80 years of diplomatic relations between Belgium and the Philippines.

Maritime and port development opportunities

Beyond water, Belgium is also exploring opportunities in Cebu’s maritime sector, with a delegation from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges — Europe’s second-largest port — visiting the Philippines to assess potential partnerships.

The delegation is looking at cooperation in port infrastructure development, training, and advisory services, as the Philippines seeks to modernize its logistics and shipping capabilities.

“We see strong potential for collaboration in port infrastructure,” Iordanova said, noting that Cebu is among the key areas of interest.

Cultural and trade exchanges

Belgium is likewise promoting cultural and trade exchanges, from introducing Belgian products such as chocolates and beers to exploring export opportunities for Philippine goods.

Iordanova noted that ube, a purple yam widely used in Filipino cuisine, is gaining popularity in Belgium, signaling potential for expanded agricultural and food trade.

“We want to bring more Belgian products here, but also help bring Filipino products like ube to Belgium,” she said.

Sustained engagement

The embassy is set to continue its engagements in Cebu, including participation in upcoming events such as Belgian Days and future sectoral discussions.

Iordanova emphasized that the initiatives in Cebu reflect a long-term commitment to partnership.

“This is not just a one-time event. We are building on this partnership, and we want to continue working together,” she said. / KOC