‘BELOVED’: NUSTAR Resort & Casino inaugurates first-ever bridal and celebrations fair

Fili Hotel at NUSTAR Resort and Casino made a big splash with its first-ever bridal and events fair held at the Grand Ballroom of the NUSTAR Convention Center. The two-day event brought together over 90 top wedding designers, planners and suppliers, offering couples and event planners everything they need for their special day.
Highlights of the event included a fashion show by top designer Francis Libiran with “Covenant for the Beloved.” His exquisite designs provided a glimpse into high bridal couture, proving that bridal fashion can be creative and innovative.
There were expert talks by Mary Grace Khu and Rita Neri and food tastings from Fili Hotel’s Cassiopeia packages, making it the ultimate spot for bridal and celebration planning.
The event ended on a high note with a fashion show featuring Cebu’s best designers like Philip Rodriguez, Protacio, Jun Escario, Wendell Quisido, Marichu Tan, Valerie Alvez, Hanz Coquilla, Mike Yapching, Oscar James and Agustin Pedrano. Their collections showed off the elegance of Cebuano fashion, perfect for weddings and special occasions, showing Cebu’s place as a fashion destination.
Fili Hotel has established itself as a top venue for weddings and special events. Located at NUSTAR Resort and Casino, the hotel has 379 rooms and suites, all with stunning sea or city views. The Grand Ballroom, where the fair took place, combined modern amenities with stylish interiors, making it perfect for large yet intimate events.
Fili Hotel and its all-inclusive packages ensure every event is memorable. The Cassiopeia Wedding Package also includes a two-night stay in a luxurious Fili Suite, a gourmet menu, pampering at Hagod Spa and special gifts for the couple. Guests can also enjoy dining at Fili Café and the award-winning Mott 32, while the Crucero sunset cruise adds a magical touch with stunning coastal views, live entertainment and a curated menu.
The success of the “BELOVED” Bridal and Celebrations Fair shows that Fili Hotel is Cebu’s top choice for weddings and events. With elegant spaces, great service and warm Filipino hospitality, it creates experiences that couples and event planners will cherish for a lifetime.