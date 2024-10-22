Bench to hold Cebu casting for ‘Body of Work’ fashion show

After an eight-year hiatus, fashion and lifestyle brand, Bench, is set to make an iconic return to the runway following its last major underwear show, “Under the Stars,” in 2017. On March 21, 2025, the much-anticipated “Body of Work: The Bench Show” will take the spotlight, showcasing the brand’s latest vision for fashion and self-expression.

In preparation for the event, Bench hosted two open model castings at The Bench Tower in Bonifacio Global City on July 23 and Aug. 5. These occasions generated a buzz on social media, attracting eager individuals from various backgrounds, all vying for a chance to be part of what could be the biggest runway show of 2025.

As Bench finalizes its roster of models, the brand is excited to announce that the second leg of its open model casting for “Body of Work: The Bench Show” will take place in Cebu on Oct. 27 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City. The brand looks forward to welcoming a new batch of individuals of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds and stories — not only from Cebu but also from the nearby provinces.

“We’re excited to open our doors to a new batch of individuals from Cebu and the surrounding provinces. We can’t wait to celebrate the unique stories and backgrounds that each aspiring model brings to the table,” shared Ben Chan, chairman and chief executive officer of Suyen Corp.

This diverse range of participants aligns with Bench’s mission for “Body of Work,” which aims to feature models who embody confidence and self-acceptance, redefining beauty standards in the fashion industry. / PR