“Beneath the Badge” receives Special Mention Award at Dhaka International Film Festival

Dhaka, Bangladesh — Beneath the Badge (Sa Likod ng Tsapa), a Philippine documentary by Mindanao-based journalist and filmmaker Editha Z. Caduaya, has been conferred the Special Mention Award at the Dhaka International Film Festival, recognizing the film’s strong emotional impact and deep connection with viewers from diverse cultures.

The documentary features the life of Police Colonel Hansel M Marantan which mirrors the challenges and victories of a police personnel.

The Special Mention Award is a distinction given based on audience response, underscoring the film’s ability to resonate beyond borders and speak to shared human experiences. The recognition highlights the growing global presence of Philippine documentaries, particularly those emerging from the regions.

“This recognition came directly from the audience, and that makes it profoundly meaningful,” Caduaya said. “It tells us that stories from Mindanao—told honestly and without embellishment—can move people anywhere in the world.”

Beneath the Badge began as a journalistic inquiry and later evolved into a full-length documentary that explores the life of a Filipino police officer beyond the uniform, revealing the unseen sacrifices, moral struggles, and personal costs of public service.

“For more than three decades, journalism has been my foundation,” Caduaya shared. “I never imagined that a story rooted in reporting would find its way to an international audience and be honored in this way. This award affirms the power of truth-based storytelling.”

The film’s Special Audience Award at Dhaka—one of South Asia’s most respected and longest-running film festivals—marks an important milestone for Mindanao cinema, a sector often underrepresented despite its wealth of powerful narratives.

“This is a win for filmmakers from the regions,” Caduaya emphasized. “It proves that we do not need to come from major production centers to tell stories that matter. Mindanao has voices worth listening to, and this recognition honors that.”

She also described the award as a collective achievement for Philippine cinema.

“This is not just about one film,” she said. “It is about Filipino filmmakers who continue to create despite limitations, who choose courage over convenience, and who believe that our stories deserve a place on the global stage.”

With its Special Audience Award, Beneath the Badge continues to build momentum toward wider screenings and a planned national theatrical release, carrying with it the pride of Philippine storytelling and the growing recognition of Mindanao filmmakers worldwide.

“If this film encourages even one young storyteller from the regions to believe in their voice,” Caduaya concluded, “then this recognition has already achieved something far greater than an award.”