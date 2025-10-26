Benedicto beats UV

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs pulled off one of the major upsets in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament when they downed defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 76-65, at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Trailing for most of the first half, the Cheetahs erupted with an 18-2 run, sparked by Kenneth Babalcon’s three-pointer, to seize a comfortable 56-41 lead with 4:50 remaining in the third canto.

Joining Babalcon in Benedicto’s scoring binge were John Carlo Sabroso and Den Rick Orgong, who took turns attacking the basket from different angles.

Babalcon led Benedicto with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Capitalizing on UV’s spate of turnovers, coach BJ Murillo’s Cheetahs protected their lead and even stretched it to as much as 18 points, 70-52, after Serge Gabines’ layup with 7:46 left to play.

The Lancers refused to go down easily, but their efforts went for naught as they missed several attempts from beyond the arc.

Aside from Babalcon, Junil Bulan and Gabines chipped in 11 points each to help the Cheetahs earn their fifth win in seven games.

Despite the loss, UV remained in second place with a 6-2 record, behind the UC Webmasters’ 6-1 slate.

Kent Ivo Salarda led the Lancers with 15 points, while Karl Cabulao added 10.

In the other collegiate game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers ended the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors’ winning streak with a hard-fought 64-59 victory to improve their record to 2-5.

Keaton Clyde Taburnal chalked up 18 points, while Paul Apolonio added 10 for coach Paul Alelu’s Panthers.

Kerk Navarro and James Paolo Gica finished with 11 markers apiece for USC, which dropped to 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats shocked the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 54-44.

Coach Axel Rabaya’s Junior Wildcats now hold a 3-2 record, while the Baby Lancers absorbed their third loss in five games.

The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs (3-4) also improved their slate by trouncing Don Bosco Technical College (1-4), 90-64.