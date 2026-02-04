Benedicto College moves closer to Sinulog Cup finals

DEFENDING champion Benedicto College (BC) moved closer to the finals after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC), 69-63, in the 2026 Barangay Bulacao Sinulog Cup intercollegiate basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City.

The win was the second straight victory for the Cheetahs under coach BJ Murillo. BC earlier beat the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 78-72, in overtime during the tournament’s opening day.

Meanwhile, UV earned its first win after defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 86-78.

With the results, UV improved to a 1-1 record and is tied for second place with UC. USC, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2 after losing its first two games.

The Cheetahs hold a perfect 2-0 record and needed to beat UC in their third game on Wednesday night to secure a spot in the championship game.

If BC loses, there could be a three-way tie among Benedicto, UV and UC. If that happens, officials will use the quotient system to decide which two teams will advance to the finals.

The four-day tournament is part of the fiesta celebration of Barangay Bulacao, led by Barangay Captain Banjo Abastillas and the Barangay Council.

Winning teams will receive cash prizes and trophies. / JBM