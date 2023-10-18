Benedicto College slips past CRMC

THE Benedicto College Cheetahs edged the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 69-67, to capture its second win in the 23rd Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. collegiate basketball tournament on Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Serge Gabines took on the role of hero as he sank a wide-open three-pointer from the right wing to push his team ahead, 69-67, with 5.6 seconds remaining.

The Mustangs still had a shot at retaking the lead, but Paulo Dalumpines couldn’t sink his three-point try to hand the Cheetahs the exciting victory. Benedicto College now has an even 2-2 card while CRMC dropped to 1-4.

Den Rick Orgong led the Cheetahs with 16 points.

In the high school division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars boosted their record to 3-0 with a 79-60 whooping of the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation Baby Panthers.

Ryan Justin Artis and JLord Pepito had 13 points each to pace the Baby Jaguars.