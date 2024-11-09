Benedicto College to host Junior Journo Meet, Campus Perspective Launch

FOLLOWING the success of SunStar Publishing’s Junior Journo Program launch last September, Benedicto College is set to host an orientation for the program on Nov. 23, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at its auditorium in Mandaue City.

The event will also introduce the new “Campus Perspective” section in SunStar Cebu, which will publish student-written pieces every Sunday.

The orientation will engage high school students in exploring journalism’s vital role in society, offering them a platform to express their voices.

Alan Amoguis, Benedicto College (BC) communication instructor said the school supports activities aimed at addressing the issues of misinformation and disinformation, and we see the Junior Journo Program as a valuable way to engage the younger generation in tackling this problem.

Amoguis said this project aligns well with Benedicto College’s advocacy for truthful information dissemination, especially on social media.

“In fact, we have offered a Bachelor of Arts in Communication program for the past ten years, further reinforcing our commitment to this cause” he added.

Students who join the Junior Journo Program will gain access to training in News Writing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Photojournalism, and Broadcast Media Production, with hands-on experiences starting in January 2025.

Through workshops, fieldwork, and real-world reporting, participants will learn from SunStar’s industry professionals, preparing them to become advocates for truth and integrity in their communities.

The Junior Journo Program aims to inspire the next generation of journalists, using SunStar’s facilities to provide a comprehensive learning experience.

***

The Junior Journo Program is a SunStar Publishing initiative designed to expose aspiring journalists to the vital role and functions of journalism in the society.