Benedicto College trounces CIT-U; Warriors shoot Mustangs

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs shook off a slow start, then went hot in the third quarter to eke out a 76-59 win over the slumping Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball at the Cebu Coliseum, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

With the victory, the Cheetahs will face league-leader University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in a battle for the top spot of the standings, wherein the winners will earn the twice-to-beat incentive going to the semifinal round.

UC is holding a 7-0 slate while defending champions the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are locked up at second with a 7-1 card. Benedicto College is logging the third seat with a 6-1 record.

Cheetah’s win over the Webmasters tomorrow would give them the No. 1 seat and the twice-to-beat advantage in the next round, but a loss would relegate them to the third spot.

Power forward Den Rrick Orgong came up with a double-double performance by scoring 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cheetahs.

Junil Bulan also made his presence felt with a 14-13 double-double performance to show, too.

Trailing 30-38 in the first half, the Cheetahs started to shoot the lights out in the middle of the third canto and seized up the lead, 52-47, going to the fourth.

To make things safer, they continued to wax hotter and even stretched the lead to as much as 19 points, 76-57, en route to securing the victory.

Earlier, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors dominated the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, 94-88.

USC, CIT-U, and CRMC, along with the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons, finished the elimination round with a 2-6 card apiece.

In the high school division, UV Baby Lancers (9-2) mangled CRMC Baby Mustangs (1-10), 112-65, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (10-1) trounced USPF Baby Panthers (4-7) threat, 58-52. / JBM