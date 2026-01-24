Benedicto grad ranks 10th in teachers exam

A graduate of Benedicto College, Erlindo S. Ardino Jr., 25, placed 10th in the September 2025 Licensure Examination for Teachers after overcoming pandemic-related setbacks.

Ardino said his path to the achievement included a two-year break from his studies during the pandemic to support his family while working in the business process outsourcing industry. He later returned to school as a student assistant.

“I was not even sure that I would pass since my paper was soaked in sweat as I was nervous during the exams,” Ardino said.

He described the review period as physically and mentally demanding, citing a strict daily schedule. Ardino credited his perseverance to support from the college, guidance from his mentor, former College of Education Dean Dr. Johner Montegrande, and encouragement from his parents.

“Three days before the board exam, I went to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu to pray and ask for guidance,” he said. “I did not pray to be on top, but that He would use me as an instrument to help my community.”

Ardino encouraged aspiring teachers to believe in themselves and prioritize their physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

Benedicto College recognized Ardino and other LET passers in a special program and awarded him cash incentives, reaffirming the institution’s support for its students and graduates. / BEJAY CHEN TABAYAG / Benedicto College