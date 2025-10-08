Benedicto seeks fourth win in a row

THE Benedicto College Cheetahs have their sights set on a fourth straight victory as they prepare to take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

Sporting a clean 3-0 slate, the Cheetahs of coach BJ Murillo are currently one of only two unbeaten squads in the eight-team tournament, which follows a double round-robin elimination format.

The other unbeaten squad is the league-leading and defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who sit atop the standings with a 5-0 record.

The Cheetahs opened their campaign with a dominant win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars on Sept. 14, followed by a second victory against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats on Sept. 21.

Benedicto College secured its third straight win on Oct. 2, overpowering the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

Heavily favored against USC, Benedicto College is nonetheless anticipating a tough challenge from the Warriors, who stunned the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons on opening day.

Coach Murillo is expected to rely heavily on his starting unit: Den Rick Orgong, Cleo Jawerga Jr., Serge Gabines, Albert Joshua Tolipas and Jhon Loufred Diamante.

On the other hand, the Warriors, under coach Paul Joven, will count on Kyle Maglinte, Jhoemel Vince Tangkay, Rey James Enriquez, James Paolo Gica and Emmanuel Akut, who are expected to bring intensity and firepower to USC’s campaign.

After securing their first win, the Warriors stumbled at the hands of the UC Webmasters on Sept. 20 and then lost to the UV Green Lancers on Sept. 23.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles square off against the unpredictable USPF Baby Panthers at 5:15 p.m.

The two squads split their matchups in the pre-season, each claiming one win apiece. / JBM