Benedicto, UV clash for 2026 Bulacao-Talisay Sinulog Cup title

DEFENDING champion Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs completed a perfect run in the elimination round of the 2026 Bulacao–Sinulog Cup Inter-Collegiate Invitational after edging the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 68–65, at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City on Wednesday, February 5, 2026.

With a 3–0 record, the Cheetahs of coach BJ Murillo became the first team to secure a seat in the championship match, that virtually ended the title hopes of the Webmasters, who fell to 1–2.

Meanwhile, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers also booked their second victory after burying the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 108–55, to likewise claim a spot in the final showdown.

By virtue of their respective wins, the Cheetahs and the Green Lancers will meet in the championship knockout match tonight, while UC and USC will battle for third-place honors.

In the elimination round, Benedicto College earlier pulled off a thrilling victory over the University of the Visayas, 78–72, in a tightly contested encounter that went into overtime.

Another exciting match is expected tonight as UV aims to reclaim the title they last won in 2024.

Last year, the Green Lancers were eliminated from championship contention after being knocked out by UC in the elimination round.

This time, UV wasted no time asserting its dominance, racing to an early 15-point lead, 35–20, in the second quarter against USC.

It never looked back as high-flyer Winston Bingil led the way with 26 points, while King Orcollo added 10 points.

Benedicto, however, had a contrasting experience in its win over UC.

The Cheetahs trailed by 18 points in the first half before gradually chipping away at the deficit in the third quarter.

In the fourth frame, behind the leadership of Den Ricck Orgong and Serge Grabinez, the Cheetahs found a small opening that they exploited en route to a hard-earned victory.

Orgong finished with 24 points to lead Benedicto College.

The four-day competition is part of the activities for the upcoming fiesta of Barangay Bulacao in Talisay City, under the leadership of Barangay Captain Banjo Abastillas and supported by his council. (JBM)