Beneficiary dies during ECT verification activity; DSWD extends assistance

A BENEFICIARY of the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) died during verification activities for the cash payout intended for Typhoon Tino survivors.

The beneficiary was identified as Mary Christ Cuizon, a mother of four, who fainted and eventually died while falling in line during the verification process for the ECT payout. Reports indicated that Cuizon had given birth to her youngest child only six months ago.

In a public statement, DSWD 7 extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of Cuizon.

The agency provided P10,000 worth of food assistance to Cuizon’s family, while burial assistance will also be extended once the death certificate becomes available.

DSWD 7 personnel also conducted a debriefing session for the family through the WiSupport program, which provides psychosocial support.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Development Office extended P30,000 in cash assistance to the family, while Cuizon’s sister will receive ECT assistance amounting to P5,250.

The agency reminded local government unit (LGU) partners to provide proper assistance to vulnerable individuals, particularly those who are weak or unwell, as well as the elderly and those caring for children, and to spare them from waiting in long lines.

DSWD 7 said that several measures have been put in place, including special lanes for senior citizens and pregnant women and the deployment of local government response teams in the venues and check on beneficiaries.

The agency said it maintains close coordination with LGUs to ensure that verification and payout activities are conducted in an orderly and efficient manner. (DPC)