Benefit run for soldiers draws 2,500 runners

SAMUEL Stiff and Lizane Abella came out as the biggest winners in the 2023 Heroes Run, which was attended by over 2,500 runners at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

Stiff crossed the finish line in 34 minutes and 24 seconds to win the men’s 10-kilometer race. Arcelo Oswlado came in 34:43 and Christopher Ceniza clocked in 35:57 for second and third places, respectively.

Abella dominated the women’s 10K with a time of 42:13, almost two minutes ahead of the closest pursuer Evamie Villarin.

Hazel Carrabale came in third at 49:09.

In the 5K men’s division, Jansent Vince Andahao bagged the title in 17:04. Mark Kevin Revilla had a time of 18:14 good for second place and Tommy Consolacion timed in 19:15 for third spot.

The 5K distaff side was won by Amirah Lae Lacanaria in 22:25, she was followed by Karyll Elle Vidad and Maxine Artellaga with times of 31:25 and 31:44.

Gimar Magdaleno was the fastest in the 3K run, clocking in 9:19, while second placer Rinmarch Gonzaga finished seven seconds behind.

Rain Delcorro rounded up the top three.

The top three in the women’s 3K were Trisha Arellano (12;27), Claribel Avila (14:06) and Deborah Alisen (17:39).

The run organized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Visayas Command Health Unit and TNR Events is for the benefit of Filipino soldiers who are facing mental health issues. (from PR)