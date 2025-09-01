Benefits for JOs to be reinstated

THE Cebu Provincial Government plans to reinstate benefits for its medical job order (JO) employees, according to Capitol Piso Health Consultant Nicole Ellise Catalan.

Speaking on a SunStar Cebu online program Monday, September 1, 2025, Catalan said the benefits were removed by the previous administration.

“We’re looking into incentivizing them; so, I can share on this part, they took out the incentive Philhealth, SSS, Pagibig previously for the JOs,” Catalan said.

Catalan is the daughter of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

“So, we’re working on reinstating that back now, apart from possible incentives like the PRDP, the Post Residency Deployment Program. So, we get them from DOH, also Gov. Pam signed to give them allowance to help them with transport,” she added.

Catalan said this is a way of sustaining the momentum in improving the province’s health care system.

Catalan noted that 85 percent of provincial hospital plantilla positions in Cebu remain unfilled.

The Provincial Government is also looking into a P650 million fund for infrastructure improvements for provincial hospitals. / CDF