Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. and Chong Hua Medical Mall celebrate Cebu’s Chinese heritage

Chong Hua through the years

In 1909, two brilliant thinkers and compassionate members of the Chinese community saw the need for medical healthcare among their fellow Chinese in Cebu. They acquired a 49,000-square-meter lot along Martires Street in Caritas to establish one of the first Chinese institutions in Cebu—the Asociacion Benevola de Chinos de Cebu. They were Mr. Tan Unchuan and Mr. Yap Anton.

Following their lead, the 80-bed Chong Hospital was erected on April 1, 1953, welcoming patients along Don Mariano Cui Street.

From 1956 to 1971, the institution continued expanding its services, followed by facility developments from 1975 to 1981 that elevated the hospital into a three-storey building.

Its development continued with the creation of the Chong Hua Medical Arts Center through the twin towers project in 1998.

The institution continued its forward momentum with the opening of Building D and the Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue & Cancer Center, further expanding its healthcare services and reach.

In 2019, Chong Hua broke ground for the Chong Hua Medical Mall, envisioned to reimagine outpatient care and transform healthcare delivery for patients.

The facility officially opened through a soft opening in 2024 and has since continued to grow, celebrating its second anniversary this year.