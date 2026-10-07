Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. and Chong Hua Medical Mall celebrate Cebu’s Chinese heritage

Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. (BDCFI) celebrated Cebu’s Chinese heritage through a cultural and heritage activity tracing the roots of the Chinese business community in the province back to the 1900s, coinciding with Chong Hua Medical Mall’s second anniversary.
Held on October 1, 2026, at Chong Hua Medical Mall, the gathering brought together medical practitioners, partners, associates, and guests to honor the legacy of Cebu’s Chinese community and its role in shaping Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Inc., the organization behind
Chong Hua Hospital, over the years. The activity brought together Chong Hua Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dr. Joanne Cosin, Chong Hua Hospital Medical Director Dr. Cesar Quiza, Chong Hua Medical Mall General Manager Ms. Ma. Lourdes Orenza, and Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. Executive Director Wilhelm Wade Eusores.
The highlight of the activity was a speaking engagement by Dr. Jose Eleazar R. Bersales, who shared insights into the heritage, culture, and history of Chinese ethnic commerce and trade in Cebu. His discussion gave guests a deeper look into the community’s beginnings and its contributions to the city’s business landscape.
The discussion also shed light on the difficult beginnings of Chinese merchants who first sojourned to Cebu. While popular perception may often associate the early Chinese community with wealth and established businesses, their initial circumstances were far more modest.
Among the early Chinese establishments in Cebu were the Asociacion Benevola de Chinos de Cebu and Chong Hua Hospital, which traced their beginnings to 1909.
BDCFI’s Culture and Heritage activity provided the Medical Mall’s second anniversary with a deeper historical perspective. A young institution celebrating its second year paused to look back at the much older history of commerce, community, and enterprise that helped shape Cebu.
“Understanding where our institutions came from helps us better appreciate what they stand for today. Through our Culture and Heritage pillar, we hope to create more opportunities to revisit these stories and keep them meaningful for the generations that follow,” Mr. Eusores said.
Chong Hua through the years
In 1909, two brilliant thinkers and compassionate members of the Chinese community saw the need for medical healthcare among their fellow Chinese in Cebu. They acquired a 49,000-square-meter lot along Martires Street in Caritas to establish one of the first Chinese institutions in Cebu—the Asociacion Benevola de Chinos de Cebu. They were Mr. Tan Unchuan and Mr. Yap Anton.
Following their lead, the 80-bed Chong Hospital was erected on April 1, 1953, welcoming patients along Don Mariano Cui Street.
From 1956 to 1971, the institution continued expanding its services, followed by facility developments from 1975 to 1981 that elevated the hospital into a three-storey building.
Its development continued with the creation of the Chong Hua Medical Arts Center through the twin towers project in 1998.
The institution continued its forward momentum with the opening of Building D and the Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue & Cancer Center, further expanding its healthcare services and reach.
In 2019, Chong Hua broke ground for the Chong Hua Medical Mall, envisioned to reimagine outpatient care and transform healthcare delivery for patients.
The facility officially opened through a soft opening in 2024 and has since continued to grow, celebrating its second anniversary this year.
Chong Hua Medical Mall shapes the healthcare industry
As one of Chong Hua’s major developments, Chong Hua Medical Mall stands as a milestone in making healthcare more accessible, convenient, and comprehensive for patients.
Rising 11 storeys, the medical mall brings together essential healthcare and lifestyle services under one roof, providing a convenient destination for patients seeking care for minor medical concerns and other healthcare needs.
The ground floor houses the center’s pharmacy, along with commercial spaces for banks, cafes, convenience stores, and a massage area. The second floor features diagnostic services, including the laboratory, cardiology, and radiology departments, while the third floor houses ambulatory services and a concierge to assist patients.
The fourth floor features a food court, while the fifth through the 11th floors accommodate various clinics catering to patients with different medical needs.
Further enhancing convenience, Chong Hua Medical Mall offers drive-through services, allowing patients to inquire about and access pharmacy and diagnostic services more easily and efficiently. It also provides home services, bringing healthcare closer to patients who may find it difficult to travel. These services are particularly relevant amid environmental and transportation concerns in the province, including haze, rising temperatures, congested roads, and increasing transportation costs.
To complement its services, the medical mall provides parking from the ground floor to the eighth floor, giving patients and visitors greater accessibility when seeking medical care.
Among the medical mall’s notable features is the Integram Acupuncture Clinic, where patients can experience traditional Chinese healthcare practices, including needle and cupping acupuncture.
The clinic is headed by Dr. Rockford Lance Jesse T. To Chip, a medical doctor and licensed acupuncture physician. With a focus on bone and muscle concerns, the clinic combines medical expertise with traditional acupuncture practices to provide patients with attentive and comprehensive care.
As Chong Hua continues to advance, it remains committed to contributing to the growth of Cebu’s healthcare sector. By reflecting on and honoring its foundational legacy, the Medical Mall’s second anniversary marks a significant milestone for one of Cebu’s pioneering healthcare institutions.
“This is why we chose to begin our second anniversary celebration by looking back. The medical mall is only two years old, but the purpose behind it has a much longer history. Every day, our doctors, employees, and partners have the opportunity to carry that purpose forward,” Ms. Orenza said. (SPONSORED CONTENT)