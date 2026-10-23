Benevola Foundation, DepEd Partner to Strengthen School Healthcare in Cebu

.Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. (BDCFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. (ABDCI) and Chong Hua Hospitals, formalized its partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Region VII on October 19, 2026, at Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue. The event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and the ceremonial turnover of more than ₱1 million worth of school clinic equipment and supplies to ten public schools in Cebu City and Mandaue City.
The agreement was signed by BDCFI Trustee Alfredo H. Go, Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo, and Mandaue City Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan. Representatives from BDCFI and DepEd, along with school heads from the ten beneficiary public schools, also attended the event.
DepEd Region VII Regional Director Dr. Arturo B. Bayocot, CESO III, also joined the event and delivered a message following the ceremonial turnover.
The ten beneficiary schools comprise five schools each from Cebu City and Mandaue City. In Cebu City, these are Mangabon Elementary School, Lusaran Elementary School, Guba Elementary School, Agsungot Integrated School, and Sudlon Integrated School. The Mandaue City beneficiaries are Subangdaku Elementary School, Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, Basak Elementary School, Casili National High School, and Tawason National High School.
BDCFI Trustee Barbara Gothong-Tan, who delivered the welcome message, emphasized the importance of strengthening school healthcare and providing essential resources to support the health and well-being of learners.
“Today's donation of over one million pesos worth of school clinic equipment and supplies reflects this commitment. We hope these resources will help school health personnel better respond to the needs of their learners and contribute to safer and healthier learning environments,” Gothong-Tan said.
The donation forms part of BDCFI's Resource Extension for Accessible Community Health (REACH) Program, which aims to improve access to essential healthcare resources in communities and institutions beyond hospital settings.
BDCFI Executive Director Wilhelm Wade A. Eusores highlighted the initiative's significance to the Foundation's mission.
“For us at Benevola de Cebu Foundation, this initiative is also an important step in translating our mission into concrete action. Through our REACH Program, we continue to look for opportunities to extend healthcare resources beyond hospital settings and closer to the communities and institutions that need them,” Eusores said.
Through this partnership, BDCFI and DepEd Region VII seek to strengthen school health services and contribute to safer and healthier learning environments for public school learners.
Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. (BDCFI) is the corporate social responsibility arm of Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc., the parent organization of Chong Hua Hospitals, Chong Hua Medical Mall, and Benevola Memorial Gardens.
BDCFI implements programs focused on health, education, resilience, and culture and heritage. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, the Foundation works to create meaningful change and improve lives across communities, guided by its commitment to nurturing communities and enriching lives.
Media Contact:
Robert Kyll M. Ciudad
Communications Officer
Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc.
rkciudad@bdcfi.com.ph
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