Benevola Foundation, DepEd Partner to Strengthen School Healthcare in Cebu

.Benevola de Cebu Foundation Inc. (BDCFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. (ABDCI) and Chong Hua Hospitals, formalized its partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) Region VII on October 19, 2026, at Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue. The event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and the ceremonial turnover of more than ₱1 million worth of school clinic equipment and supplies to ten public schools in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

The agreement was signed by BDCFI Trustee Alfredo H. Go, Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo, and Mandaue City Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan. Representatives from BDCFI and DepEd, along with school heads from the ten beneficiary public schools, also attended the event.

DepEd Region VII Regional Director Dr. Arturo B. Bayocot, CESO III, also joined the event and delivered a message following the ceremonial turnover.