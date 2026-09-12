‘Ber’ months bring Christmas spirit in Cebu

Amara Leigh Paraiso / Minglanilla Science High School

THE arrival of the “Ber” months has brought an early Christmas spirit to communities across Cebu, as residents begin putting up decorations, playing holiday music and looking forward to reunions and festivities.

In Minglanilla, Christmas preparations can begin as early as September, with holiday songs already heard in neighborhoods near the town plaza.

“As early as Sept. 1, you’ll already hear holiday songs echoing through our neighborhood near the plaza,” a Minglanilla resident said.

The resident said families also begin bringing out their parols and checking Christmas lights once September arrives. For many residents, the early preparations mark the beginning of a season associated with family gatherings and celebrations.

In Naga, the Christmas mood is also beginning to settle in, particularly among residents living near the boardwalk.

Residents living near the boardwalk said the Christmas atmosphere is especially noticeable as soon as September arrives.

Festive lights outside homes give evening walks along the seaside a different atmosphere. Residents also anticipate the Dagitab festivities and the return of relatives living abroad, making the season a time for both community celebrations and family reunions.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, September brings a familiar sense of anticipation, particularly around Fuente Osmeña.

Cebu City residents, on the other hand, feel the holiday season begin when preparations for the giant Christmas tree start at Fuente Osmeña.

Despite the city’s heavy traffic, the resident said the season brings nostalgia and excitement.

Cebuanos’ excitement for the long Christmas season is contagious from the very start of September.

From holiday songs in Minglanilla to festive lights along Naga’s boardwalk and preparations around Fuente Osmeña, the arrival of September once again signals the start of Cebu’s long Christmas season. For many residents, it is a familiar reminder that the holidays — and the reunions that come with them — are just around the corner.