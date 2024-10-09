Bercede to continue dismissed mayor’s priority projects

NEWLY installed Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede said he will continue the priority projects left by former mayor Jonas Cortes, who was recently dismissed from office.

Bercede took his oath of office on Oct. 4, 2024 at the mayor’s office, City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan told reporters on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

This was after the Office of the Ombudsman, in a decision dated Sept. 26, dismissed Cortes from service after finding him guilty of grave misconduct for allowing the continuous operation of a cement batching plant without the necessary business and environmental permits.

Calipayan added the oathtaking was held swiftly, as Bercede and the dismissed mayor coordinated to ensure the continuity of government services.

Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes administered the oath-taking rites.

Bercede’s primary focus is to comply with the necessary legal requirements to ensure a smooth transition and avoid any disruption to the City’s services, said Calipayan.

Calipayan added that Bercede has no plans to introduce changes in the City’s management or personnel.

“The City’s services will remain uninterrupted, and no adjustments will be made to the personnel structure,” Calipayan reiterated.

He said Bercede’s priority is to maintain stability in the local government, ensuring that operations will proceed as usual.

Calipayan also clarified that there was no need for Bercede to take an oath before the Department of the Interior and Local Government, as his private oath was sufficient under the law.

He also hoped the residents of Mandaue City will remain calm during this transition, assuring them that his administration will work to preserve peace and order in the city.

Acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz was also sworn in as the new vice mayor on Tuesday, Oct. 8, before Justice Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio at the Court of Appeals Visayas.

In a statement, Soon-Ruiz said she will now have “greater leeway to fully implement the duties of a vice mayor.”

She vowed to maintain a cooperative relationship between the legislative and executive branches while preserving their independence.

“The legislative will always cooperate and coordinate with the executive, keeping independence in mind,” she said, adding that “there should be mutual respect between the two branches, even at the local government level.”