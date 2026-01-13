Berdin responds to critics on Facebook

Singer Janine Berdin addressed critics who continue to comment on changes in her appearance.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 6, 2026, Berdin reminded followers that eight years have passed since she won as grand champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime” in June 2018.

“I was around 15 years old when you first saw me on TV. I was 16 when I won TNT. That was eight years ago. I’m 23 now,” she wrote.

Berdin said she is happy with herself and explained that she only had her nose done because she wanted to and could afford it. She also pointed out that makeup plays a role in appearance.

“No secure, happy and beautiful person has the time to spread hate,” she added, saying she remains focused on her music and self-expression. / TRC