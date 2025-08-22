Bermudez accepts challenge as new CPPO chief with commitment

THE chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) welcomed his appointment by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro as the new director of the provincial police.

Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez said it is a great honor to be chosen by the new governor of Cebu and that he accepts the challenge with dedication and commitment.

Provincial Information Officer Ainjeliz Orong earlier confirmed that Bermudez was endorsed by the governor to lead the provincial police force.

Baricuatro cited Bermudez’s strong performance and notable accomplishments, including the implementation of security measures across the province, as the basis for her decision.

Bermudez expressed gratitude to his predecessor, saying the leadership and service of the former CPPO director laid down a solid foundation for the province’s police force.

He assured that he would continue the legacy left by his predecessor and further strengthen it through performance guided by principles of integrity and proactive policing.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro for choosing me among the three recommended officers. This trust is both a privilege and a challenge that I humbly accept with dedication and commitment,” Bermudez said.

In line with the governor’s directive, the CPPO will maintain vigilance in upholding its standard of a five-minute response time to crimes and emergency calls across Cebu province.

“With integrity, accountability, and urgency, I commit to ensuring that the Cebu PPO delivers reliable, responsive, and people-centered police service for the benefit of every Cebuano,” Bermudez added.

Bermudez has served as acting provincial director of the CPPO for more than two months after being assigned by Philippine National Police Chief Police General Nicolas Torre III. (AYB)