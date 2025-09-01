Bermudez condemns ‘drunken’ Talisay cop

THE police chief of Cebu province condemned a policeman who was arrested for causing a disturbance and drawing his firearm inside a cockpit in City of Naga on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Police Patrolman Frank Omambac Alemento, 46, a member of the Talisay City Police Station.

Col. Christopher Bermudez, chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said Alemento’s actions are unacceptable to the Philippine National Police.

“The public needs police officials who are disciplined, have integrity, and above all, are professional at work,” Bermudez said.

He added that the incident not only violated the law but also weakened public trust in the police.

Misconduct

Alemento is detained at the Naga City Police Station, where criminal and administrative complaints are being prepared against him.

The investigation showed that Alemento was drunk when he entered the cockpit carrying his fighting cock and a bottle of beer. The trouble began when he argued with another person, which led him to draw his firearm.

CCTV footage showed a struggle for the gun between Alemento and the man he argued with. People inside the cockpit called the police, who later arrested him.

The CPPO assured the public that the investigation will be impartial and that Alemento will be punished if found guilty.

“We want to assure the people of Cebu Province that this incident does not reflect the values and standards of the Cebu Police Provincial Office. We remain committed to upholding the highest standard of discipline and to swiftly responding to any misconduct involving our personnel,” the CPPO said in an official statement. / AYB