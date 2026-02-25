Bernardo, Reid to star in new rom-com series

FILIPINO stars Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid will headline the upcoming romantic-comedy series "Someone, Someday," set to premiere on Netflix and ABS-CBN.

The series follows Bernardo as a driven dating app CEO whose orderly life is disrupted when Reid’s character — a charismatic and unpredictable figure from her past — reappears.

Maja Salvador also joins the cast in a pivotal role. Fans have expressed excitement over the pairing, with #KathReid trending online.

An exact release date within 2026 has yet to be announced. (NPG)