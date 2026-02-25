Cebu

Bernardo, Reid to star in new rom-com series

Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid
Kathryn Bernardo and James ReidPhotos from Instagram
Published on

FILIPINO stars Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid will headline the upcoming romantic-comedy series "Someone, Someday," set to premiere on Netflix and ABS-CBN.

The series follows Bernardo as a driven dating app CEO whose orderly life is disrupted when Reid’s character — a charismatic and unpredictable figure from her past — reappears.

Maja Salvador also joins the cast in a pivotal role. Fans have expressed excitement over the pairing, with #KathReid trending online.

An exact release date within 2026 has yet to be announced. (NPG)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph