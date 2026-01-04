Bernardo surprised to learn mother co-produced Unmarry

KATHRYN Bernardo said she was unaware that her mother was a co-producer of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry Unmarry, starring Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo.

Bernardo said she only found out after seeing a post by Atty. Joji Alonso of Quantum Films, which listed her mother as a co-producer.

“Hey, no! She didn’t know,” said Mommy Min in an interview with Pep.ph. “She was surprised. Even Ria (Atayde) was surprised.”

Bernardo said she was surprised because her mother never mentioned it to her.

Asked whether she would be open to her mother producing a film she stars in, Bernardo said, “It depends. It depends.”

As of Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, Unmarry ranked fourth in unofficial box office results, earning P25,640,000. / TRC S