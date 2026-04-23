Best National Costumes at MUPH 2026, Cebu bets shine despite cut

One can never quite predict what will unfold in a national pageant’s costume segment, especially now, with Filipino craftsmanship reaching new creative heights.

Around this time last year, queens stepped onto the stage in mythological ensembles, culminating in Caloocan’s Allyson Ee taking the top prize for her striking portrayal of “Walo,” a towering figure with eight heads and thousands of eyes.

This year, however, Miss Universe Philippines 2026 embraced a more fluid direction. With water as its central theme, candidates delivered looks that were both graceful and symbolic.

Here are the Top 6 Best in National Costume:

Jacqueline Gulrajani (Tacloban City)

Designed by Charlotte Rodriguez, her piece, “Waves of Courage, The Heart of Hope,” stood out as one of the most talked-about of the night. It paid tribute to survivors of Typhoon Haiyan, which devastated Tacloban and mobilized global aid.

Her swirling headpiece mirrored the storm’s eye, while fractured details across the bodice evoked broken homes and disrupted lives. While some questioned whether the piece risked glamorizing tragedy, others viewed it as a powerful act of remembrance. When she cried “Buligi kami” (“Help us”) onstage, Gulrajani delivered a poignant call for remembrance.

Roxie Baeyens (Baguio City)

In a design by Ehrran Montoya, Baeyens transformed into a living homage to Burnham Park and its iconic swan boats. The look captured the calm beauty of the City of Pines — white swans gliding across a mossy lake.

During floods in Cagayan, swan boats were used as rescue vessels, turning leisure into lifelines. With swans perched across her headpiece and shoulders, and feathered textures cascading through the gown, the piece symbolized quiet heroism.

Donna Rein Nuguid (Pangasinan)

Channeling “Aman Sinaya,” the ancient sea deity, Nuguid wore a Thonette Ocampo creation that shimmered in gradients of white, sky blue and deep ocean hues.

Adorned with pearls and crystals, the costume reflected Pangasinan’s marine abundance and its dual livelihood in farming and fishing. The mermaid silhouette flowed like water in motion, at times resembling jellyfish tendrils, while the headpiece suggested a presence that was both gentle and commanding — like the sea itself.

Nicklyn Jutay (Iloilo Province)

In an editorial take by Al Manases Alcoran, Jutay embodied quiet luxury in ivory and champagne tones. A dramatic shell-like structure framed her from behind, resembling wings that suggested both protection and revelation.

Beadwork and crystal embellishments traced the gown, catching light like ripples across water. The concept felt intimate — a pearl hidden within an oyster, waiting to be discovered.

Alexandria Colmenares (Negros Occidental)

Bold and impossible to ignore, Colmenares’ design by Ruffy Itaas drew inspiration from Victorias City’s sardine industry. At its core was a literal sardine can silhouette, transforming an everyday staple into a runway statement.

One of the campiest looks of the evening, it sparked online buzz for its straightforward concept. Encased in its cylindrical structure, Colmenares carried the pride of her town with confidence.

Allyson Hetland (Pampanga)

Closing the lineup was “Libad / Fluvial Parade,” a tribute to Apalit’s river procession honoring Saint Peter the Apostle.

Layered fabrics mimicked the steady rhythm of water, while metallic accents added structure. Lantern-inspired elements — an homage to Pampanga’s craftsmanship — brought bursts of light, balancing solemn devotion with festivity. The piece felt rooted in tradition rather than spectacle.

Cebu bets

Meanwhile, Cebu’s representatives delivered standout performances despite not making the Top 6.

Nicole Borromeo of Cebu Province showcased the region’s natural wonders — particularly Moalboal and Kawasan Falls — through her Art Don-designed costume. Coral-like textures bloomed across the skirt, while wave patterns and a dynamic headpiece highlighted marine life.

Apriel Smith of Cebu City, also in an Art Don design, drew from sacred waters, inspired by devotion to the Santo Niño de Cebu. Her concept echoed the centuries-old fluvial procession associated with the Sinulog Festival, symbolizing faith carried through time.

The next Miss Universe Philippines queen will be crowned by Ahtisa Manalo on May 2, before representing the country at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico this November.