Best of Cebu 2023 awardees

Best of Cebu Committee
Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Restaurant of the Year: Tales and Feelings
Address: 2/F, Diaz Building, F. Ramos St., Cebu City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tales and Feelings has earned recognition as the best restaurant, thanks to its exceptional menu that takes diners on a gastronomic journey with its internationally inspired items. Providing an indulgence that brings the world to your plate, Tales and Feelings serves as every Cebuano’s portal to experiencing culinary excellence from different corners of the globe.
Best Filipino Restaurant: STK ta Bai sa Paolito’s Seafood House
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Nothing feels like home quite like a hearty Filipino meal. Whether you’re reconnecting with Filipino cuisine after a long time or simply craving the best it has to offer, Paolito’s is the place for you. For many years, Paolito’s has been serving the public with warm and hearty Filipino dishes that can fill your soul to the brim.
Best Indian Restaurant: Cherry’s The Spice
Address: Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Banilad, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The distinct kick and intricate blend of flavors are hallmarks of Indian cuisine, expertly mastered in every dish. In Cebu, Cherry’s The Spice delivers this culinary experience with every plate it serves. Delight in the rich tapestry of Indian flavors at this restaurant, whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or new to the cuisine.
Best Italian Restaurant: Tavalota
Address: Ayala Center Cebu and Design Center of 6014, A. S. Fortuna St, Mandaue City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Beyond the pizza and pasta dishes that Italy is known for, authentic Italian cuisine offers a diverse array of delectable dishes that are both simple and distinctive. Tavalota showcases this range while honoring tradition. Experience the richness of Italian culinary heritage, perfected with Cebuano excellence.
Best Japanese Restaurant: Soba Kamakura
Address: EC Building, Greenhills Road, Mandaue City
Operating hours: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Known for its specialties such as live eel and handmade noodles (which makes use of fresh buckwheat flour), Soba Kamakura has mastered the art of storytelling through its dishes and its philosophy of optimizing practicality, tradition and simplicity. Soba Kamakura is a gem worthy of the most discerning of Japanese food enthusiasts.
Best Seafood Restaurant: Oyster Bay Seafood Restaurant
Address: Bridges Town Square, Plaridel St, Mandaue City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Get ready to indulge in a seafood extravaganza at Oyster Bay, hailed as this year’s premier seafood destination. From steamed classics to stir-fried favorites, this restaurant offers an impressive array of seafood delights that are guaranteed to leave customers — both locals and tourists — craving for more.
Best Thai Restaurant: AJ Street Thai
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Cebu continues to embrace the spicy and delightful flavors of Thailand, with AJ Street Thai being named the best Thai restaurant. Offering a tantalizing variety of Thai cuisine, from street food favorites to exquisite delicacies, AJ Street Thai contributes to the expanding array of international flavors shaping Cebu’s culinary landscape.
Best Mexican Restaurant: Maya Mexican Restaurant
Address: Crossroads, Cebu City
Operating hours: 5 p.m. to 12 midnight Wednesday to Sunday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Thursday.
Maya Mexican Restaurant has been named the best Mexican restaurant in Cebu for 2023, and it’s no surprise. From its signature cocktails to its best-selling fajitas and flavorful quesadillas, Maya ensures a dining experience that delights all senses and leaves a lasting impression on its customers.
Best Korean Restaurant: Yukga Korean BBQ
Address: #11 Garden Row, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Yugka Korean BBQ, awarded as the best Korean restaurant, offers premium aged meats such as boneless beef and pork, as well as beef rib eye roll. Customers enjoy grilling their meat on a cast iron grill to prevent sticking. Beyond barbecue, Yugka also delights diners with its Korean soups and other dishes, ensuring a complete culinary experience.
Best Shabu Shabu Hot pot: Long Men Hotpot
Address: Queensland Manor Building, Rahmann St., Cebu City
Operating hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Long Men Hotpot deserves recognition as the best shabu shabu hot pot for its commitment to offering the authentic Chongqing Hotpot experience in Cebu. Renowned as “China’s Hotpot City,” Chongqing’s culinary tradition is brought to life by Long Men, catering to the growing number of Chinese tourists seeking an authentic culinary experience.
Best Unli-Samgyupsal: Seoul Black
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Samgyupsal is an all-time favorite among Cebuano foodies, cherished not only for its delicious meat paired with a variety of side dishes but also for the communal aspect of dining. At Seoul Black, as you enjoy meat sizzling on the grill, the restaurant complements the experience by offering a cozy ambiance and an extensive selection of premium cuts.
Best Chinese Restaurant: Hai Shin Lou
Address: Marco Polo Plaza Cebu
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday
Hai Shin Lou Cebu delivers quality Cantonese cuisine featuring a diverse selection of dishes, including dim sum, seafood and classic Cantonese delicacies. Prepared using only the freshest and most premium ingredients, these classics are served in a welcoming ambiance with excellent service.
Best Korean Chicken: Chosun Chicken
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Chosun Chicken is renowned for its delicious Korean fried chicken. Best-sellers include the classic fried chicken and soy garlic chicken, each prepared with its signature crispy coating. With its flavorful and juicy chicken, Chosun Chicken has become a favorite dining spot for both locals and visitors alike.
Best All-Day Breakfast Restaurant: Birdseed
Address: Unit F19, Axis Entertainment Ave., N. Escario St, Cebu City
Operating hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For those seeking a morning pick-me-up or a hearty breakfast to kickstart their day, look no further than 2023’s best all-day breakfast restaurant, Birdseed Breakfast Club + Cafe. With an array of breakfast options, from quick bites to hearty meals, this cozy spot caters to all tastes and appetites. S