Best of Cebu 2023 awardees

Best of Cebu Committee
Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Mall of the Year - SM Seaside City Cebu
Address: South Road Properties, Cebu City
Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM Seaside City Cebu has established itself as the premier shopping destination in the city, boasting an impressive array of retail shops, entertainment venues, and restaurants. With engaging activities, diverse shops and a spacious layout, it remains a must-visit location for both locals and tourists alike.
Best Movie Theater - Ayala Center Cebu
Address: Cebu Business Park, Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City
Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ayala Center Cebu’s movie theater is renowned for its huge screens, Dolby Atmos surround sound system and plush seating, all of which contribute to providing moviegoers with a top-tier cinematic experience. Regular screenings of the latest blockbusters ensure that movie enthusiasts will always find something to enjoy.
Best Department Store - The SM Store
Address: SM Malls
Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The SM Store lives up to its “We’ve Got It All” tagline by offering an extensive selection of merchandise, ranging from clothing to home goods, electronics and more. The wide variety of brands and products, combined with excellent customer service, makes it a favorite destination for families and fashion lovers alike.
Best Dessert Place - Cafe Merci
Address: G/F, Streetscape Mall, Paseo Saturnino and Aurora Bldg., Paseo Saturnino, Ma Luisa Rd., Cebu City
Operating Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (12 a.m. on weekends)
The cozy Parisian ambiance and impeccable presentation of pastries at Cafe Merci make it a delightful spot for satisfying your sweet tooth. Whether you’re meeting friends or treating yourself to somewhere fancy, Cafe Merci never disappoints.
Best Bakery and Cafe - Abaca Baking Company
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Known for its fresh-baked bread, delightful pastries and good coffee, Abaca Baking Co. (ABC) is a popular destination for breakfast, brunch or a coffee break. Its extensive menu offers something for everyone, from classic croissants to innovative sweet and savory options. Here’s the best-kept secret: ABC sells its items at discounted prices late at night.
Best Neighborhood Bakery - Anita’s Home Bakeshop
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
If Cebuanos crave sweet “Spanish Bread,” they undoubtedly head to Anita’s. Renowned as the best neighborhood bakery, Anita’s is celebrated for its quality offerings at affordable prices. Locals cherish Anita’s for its traditional baked goods, friendly service and convenient locations.
Best Brownies - Brookies
Address: 7 Gen. Echavez St., Cebu City
Operating Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8AM-8PM
Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. for pick up/delivery
The brownies at Brookies are renowned for their rich, fudgy texture and decadent flavor, making them a favorite among brownie lovers. And what makes them even better? They’re made fresh daily. Nestled in the heart of the city, Brookies welcomes guests with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked treats, inviting them to a moment of pure delight.
Best Chocolate Cake - Daphne’s Homemade Desserts
Address: Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Cebu City
Operating Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, pre-arranged orders
Daphne’s bestseller is the Chocolate Temptation, a decadent creation featuring bittersweet chocolate ganache layered over moist chocolate cake and topped with creamy leche flan. What more can you ask for in a chocolate cake? It’s no wonder Daphne’s creation deserves to be recognized as the best chocolate cake.
Best Red Velvet - The Dessert Factory Restaurant and Bakery
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
The Dessert Factory has stood the test of time, and with good reason. It provides Cebuanos with filling meals and tasty desserts under one roof. The star of the show, however, is its Red Velvet cake. Each slice is moist and perfectly complemented by the richness of the frosting. It’s no wonder Dessert Factory is a favorite among dessert enthusiasts.
Best Cookies - Inglorious Cookies
Address: 2nd Floor, AyalaMalls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City
Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Inglorious Cookies has become the go-to place for cookie lovers, offering a wide range of delectable options that are soft, chewy and perfectly baked. While the brand’s Classic Chocolate Chip cookies remain a customer favorite, it also offers a variety of other flavors such as Nutella Bomb, S’mores and Aldo to keep things exciting.
Best Churros - Tablea Chocolate Cafe
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Churros are traditional Spanish pastries, often enjoyed as a sweet snack or dessert. At Tablea, these delightful treats feature a crispy exterior and a soft, doughy center. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Tablea serves its churros with a rich chocolate dipping sauce, ensuring that each bite is a delightful experience.
Best Donuts - Farine
Address: 2/F Trading Bloc, AyalaMalls Central Bloc, Cebu City
Operating Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Farine is no stranger to winning the Best of Cebu awards — its Chocolate Mousse Cake in a Can has previously been recognized in previous installments. In 2023, the brand clinches the prize for best donuts. Its Milky Cheese Donuts are always fresh, soft and packed with flavor, making them the perfect treat any time of day.
Best Crepes - Clara’s French Crepes
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Clara’s crepes are thin, tender and perfectly filled, offering a variety of sweet and savory options for customers to enjoy. With multiple branches across Metro Cebu, Clara’s is the perfect spot for breakfast, brunch, snacks or post-dinner dessert.
Best Specialty Cakes - Treat Street Cafe
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Treat Street specializes in creative combinations in its specialty cakes, making them the perfect centerpiece for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions. With a creative menu and attention to detail, Treat Street ensures that each cake is not only delicious but also visually pleasing. Consistency is also a key factor in its recognition.
Best Cheesecake - The Cheesecake Lounge
Address: SM City Cebu and Gaisano Grand Plaza - Mactan
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A well-made cheesecake, with its rich, creamy texture and indulgent flavor, offers a satisfying and decadent dessert experience perfect for any occasion or craving. The Cheesecake Lounge is the ultimate destination for cheesecake lovers, offering creamy, rich and delicious cheesecakes with a variety of toppings and flavors to choose from.