Best of Cebu 2023 awardees

Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Resort of the Year - Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort
Address: Punta Engaño Rd, Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City
Operating hours: Check-in at 3 p.m.; check-out by noon
Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, located on Mactan Island, earned the resort of the year recognition for its stunning location and exceptional hospitality. Guests enjoy a memorable stay with diverse dining options. Luxurious spa treatments and spacious accommodations with stunning sea views are enhanced by attentive staff, ensuring a superior and rejuvenating experience.
Best Adventure Destination - Alegria-Badian Canyoneering
Address: Badian, Cebu.
Operating hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Alegria-Badian Canyoneering clinches the title of best adventure destination for its thrilling blend of extreme activities set in breathtaking natural scenery. The journey, stretching between Alegria and Badian, offers both upstream and downstream routes, with the latter ideal for beginners. Participants experience adrenaline-pumping cliff jumps and serene swims across a three-to-four hour adventure.
Best Bar - Ten Over Ten (X/X)
Address: 88th Avenue, Banilad, Cebu City
Operating hours: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ten Over Ten (formerly known as X Marks the Spot and now popularly recognized as X/X), located at 88th Avenue in Banilad, Cebu, captures the best bar title with its vibrant blend of Asian-fusion menu and dynamic nightlife. The bar features an underground Japanese-inspired interior with neon signage and regular DJ performances, creating an immersive party atmosphere.
Best Hostel - Ayo Ayo Wellness
Address: Guadalupe, Cebu
Operating hours: Open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday to Monday; From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday
Ayo Ayo Wellness is known for its innovative blend of café culture, shared accommodations and wellness facilities. The establishment, set in a lovingly restored 1968 house, offers a unique “bleisure” experience that combines business and leisure amenities, including a sauna with a cold plunge pool and a café serving authentic Filipino and Japanese comfort food.
Best Sports Bar - First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe
Address: Bonifacio District, Cebu City
Operating hours: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday
and Saturday
First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe at Bonifacio District, awarded best sports bar, captures the essence of an American sports bar with its jersey-lined walls and cozy ambiance. Guests can enjoy a variety of live sports, from football to Formula 1, and the bar features high-speed fiber optic Wi-Fi perfect for real-time updates. The venue is ideal for watch parties.
Best Destination Resort - La Joya Farm Resort & Spa
Address: Aloguinsan, Cebu
Operating hours: Check-in at 3 p.m.; check-out
by noon
La Joya Farm Resort & Spa in Aloguinsan, Cebu, is celebrated as the best destination resort for its blend of natural beauty and comprehensive amenities. The resort offers an outdoor swimming pool, lush gardens and spectacular mountain views, providing a serene escape for guests.
Best Karaoke Bar - Music One Family KTV and DVD
Address: The Walk, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City
Operating hours: 24/7
Music One Family KTV and DVD earns the title of best karaoke bar for its inviting and private karaoke rooms where groups can sing comfortably. The cozy atmosphere, paired with a broad selection of drinks and competitive rates, makes it a popular choice for friends to gather and enjoy a night of music and fun.
Best Coworking Space - Nest Workspaces
Address: Gen. Maxilom Ave., Cebu City
Operating hours: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. for non-members, 24/7 for members
Nest Workspaces, located inside Horizons 101, is recognized as the Best Coworking Space for its expansive, modern facility designed to nurture innovation and productivity. Offering 24/7 access, high-speed internet, and versatile workspaces, including meeting rooms and creative studios, Nest is ideal for startups, freelancers and creatives seeking a dynamic community.
Best Live Music Place - Fiddler’s Bar and Grill Cebu
Address: Ramos St., Cebu City
Operating hours: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday; 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday
and Saturday
Fiddler’s Bar and Grill Cebu is acclaimed as the best live music place for its dynamic punk-vibe interior and excellent live music setup. The venue offers excellent spaces for live bands and serves delicious food, especially their standout barbecue and roasts. It’s the ultimate destination for those looking to enjoy a night of rock and roll.
Best Strip Mall - Streetscape
Address: Maria Luisa Road, Banilad, Cebu City
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Streetscape, claims the title of Best Strip Mall for its well-curated mix of shopping, dining and leisure options in a boutique-style setting. The strip mall’s unique layout and diverse offerings create a cozy, convenient shopping environment that caters to both everyday needs and special occasions.