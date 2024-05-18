Best of Cebu 2023 awardees

Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Best Porkchop - Fat Jim’s Steak House
Address: FLC Center, Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
At Fat Jim’s Steak House, patrons can expect nothing short of excellence when it comes to their pork chops. The pork chops are juicy, tender and bursting with flavor. They are best enjoyed with garlic rice, perfectly complementing the dish. Fat Jim’s Steak House pork chops are a must-try for pork lovers.
Best Burger Steak - Dong Juan
Address: Lightsite Parc, A.S. Fortuna,
Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If you’re looking to take comfort food to the next level, the burger steak at Dong Juan is the answer. Drenched in savory gravy sauce and topped with slow-roasted mushrooms, Dong Juan’s burger steak is a dish best had with white rice and a cold drink. It encapsulates everything one would desire in a satisfying main course.
Best Liempo - Balamban Liempo
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Balamban Liempo is the best liempo in Cebu for 2023. It boasts a special blend of herbs, creating a distinctive and flavorful taste that leaves a lasting impression on diners. Savor Balamban Liempo while it’s piping hot, paired with their signature local chili-filled vinegar for an extra kick of flavor.
Best Ribs - Cicada Tapas & Bar
Address: Sanjercasvil Road, Gorordo Ave., Lahug, Cebu City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cicada’s barbecue ribs are not only generous in portion size but also offer great value for money. Tender and savory, Cicada takes pride in sourcing ingredients locally and marinating the ribs in premium spices before slow-cooking them to perfection. They are available in both half and whole slab portions.
Best Crispy Pata - Alejandro’s Crispy Pata
Address: The Century Plaza Commercial Complex,
Juana Osmeña St., Cebu City
Operating hours: Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Alejandro’s Crispy Pata, the hallmark of a good crispy pata is its tender, flavorful meat encased in a perfectly crispy skin. Served with its signature dipping sauce, Alejandro’s Crispy Pata offers a delightful dining experience, combining savory flavors and crispy texture for a memorable meal.
Best Chicken Wings - NY Buffalo Brads Hot Wings
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
A perfect chicken wing balances tender, juicy meat with crispy, flavorful skin, while also showcasing a harmonious blend of spices or sauces. At Buffalo Brads, the best chicken wings come in a wide array of delicious flavors: Classic Buffalo, Brad’s Gravy, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Honey Garlic, Honey Mustard, Pesto, Hickory, Barbecue Lime and Sweet Spicy.
Best Unlimited Chicken Wings - Burrow
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Burrow’s garlic parmesan chicken wings hold a special place among top picks. Praised for their exceptional texture, the chicken wings served at Burrow are a standout choice. Of course, having an unlimited serving of high-quality chicken wings packed with flavor is always a welcome option in Cebu’s dining scene.
Best Chicken Skin - Sunburst Fried Chicken
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
The ultimate guilty pleasure: Sunburst’s Chick n’ Crackers. For those watching their calories, proceed with caution. This “chicken chicharon” boasts a subtle spice and irresistible crunch, perfect on its own or paired with a plate of fried rice. This best-seller has stood the test of time, winning over generations of fans.
Best Ginabot - Cole’s Cansi
Address: N. Escario St., Cebu City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The perfect ginabot — crispy and crunchy, while remaining tender on the inside. It should be expertly seasoned, with just the right amount of saltiness and spice. Paired with a tangy vinegar dip, each bite brings out the oohs and aahs. Finding the best ginabot in Cebu at Cole’s Cansi definitely felt like stumbling onto treasure.
Best Steak - Fat Jim’s Steak House
Address: FLC Center, Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
At Fat Jim’s, guests are treated to a delectable steak experience. Its ribeye, best enjoyed medium rare, is a hit — tender and flavorful. Fat Jim’s commitment to offering top-quality US steak at a reasonable price is evident, while its potatoes and gravy are also top-notch. Its staff also provide excellent service, leaving a memorable impression.
Best Local Sausage - Kassel by Sunpride
Available in groceries and supermarkets
Achieving the ideal blend of savory richness and smoky undertones is essential for crafting the ultimate sausage. The sausage by Kassel is excellently prepared with finely ground meat and a meticulous seasoning process, thus, emerging as the unrivaled pick among local sausages.
Best Local Bacon - King’s Quality Foods
Available in groceries and supermarkets
King’s takes pride in its extensive range of bacon selections. Whether one prefers the savory crunch of bacon bits, the classic bacon, the subtle sweetness of honeycured selections or the premium quality of American Premium bacon, King’s ensures that every strip meets the highest standards of excellence.
Best Local Chorizo - Bellshayce Foods
Available in groceries and supermarkets
Bellshayce’s take on the Cebu chorizo is a hit with rich blend of spices and distinctively tender texture with just the right snap. These are perfect for grilling, frying or incorporating into various dishes like fried rice, and remains to be a hit from households to local food businesses alike.
Best Local Tocino - Belcris Foods Inc.
Available in groceries
and supermarkets
Belcris serves up its version of the classic tocino that’s both sweet and tangy, with just the right amount of saltiness to balance it out. The pork is tender, allowing it to absorb the flavors and becomes juicy and flavorful when cooked. It’s a must-have for any breakfast.