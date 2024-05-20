Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Industry Awards)

Best of Cebu Committee
SunStar’s Best of Cebu is marking a decade of impact with the Best of Cebu 2023 Industry Awards.
In its 10th year, SunStar’s Best of Cebu has been a beacon of recognition, shining a light on the finest establishments, brands and services across the metropolis. Through the years, it has not only showcased the diverse offerings of Cebu but also propelled local businesses to new heights.
Through its meticulous selection processes and rigorous standards, the recognition has honored brands who embody excellence, resilience and innovation in their respective industries.
Today, Best of Cebu is proud to name five local brands named to its first Industry Awards. This new recognition aims to recognize exceptional businesses that have not only achieved significant growth and diversification but have also projected the unique Cebuano spirit outside the Queen City.
Here are the recipients of the Best of Cebu 2023 Industry Awards:
Don Macchiatos
As pioneers of Cebu’s first P39 coffee, Don Macchiatos emphasizes inclusivity, allowing Cebuanos to partake in the coffee culture by making their drinks accessible and enjoyable to all due to its affordability and quality. The minds behind Don Macchiatos, Ariel Alegado and Nickie San Juan, have crafted a vision that appeals to budding entrepreneurs and coffee aficionados alike. Popularly referred to as “Don Mac,” the brand has experienced its own parabolic run with 700 branches all over the Philippines since opening in October 2022.
KEVLO Skin Clinic
Motivated by the desire to bridge the gap between work and home, Mark Geniston — an overseas Filipino worker then — meticulously saved his earnings to realize his entrepreneurial vision in the Philippines. With a steadfast commitment to family and a vision for local empowerment, Geniston founded Kevlo Skin Clinic in 2007, a name derived from the amalgamation of his children’s names, Kevin and Lovely. Kevlo expanded its repertoire to encompass a diverse array of skincare services and treatments available in its 10 clinics.
Tuburan Coffee Farm
Initiated by Mayor Democrito Diamante Jr., Tuburan Coffee Farm is a community-driven project that aims to uplift mountain barangays by providing locals with the means to grow coffee. Despite challenges like the dry season and natural disasters, the farm continues to thrive, offering sustainable livelihood opportunities to over 900 locals. Tuburan Coffee Farm located in Barangay Cabancalan, Tuburan is not just about growing beans; it’s about growing a community.
Diet in a Box
Diet in a Box has been recognized as the best wellness food delivery service from 2016 to 2019, and it’s no surprise why. This purposeful small business founded by Chime Osabel and chef Bibo Montana back in March 2015, is dedicated to inspiring every single Cebuano to switch to a healthier way of eating. Its mission is clear: to make a difference by helping people build healthier diet plans. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Diet in a Box has truly earned its reputation as a leader in promoting wellness through delicious and nutritious meals.
Bellshayce Foods
Paul Cholo Sepra started his entrepreneurial journey with a modest capital of P2,000 in 2008, selling frozen meat alongside his mother’s fresh meat cuts at Carbon Market. Despite hardships, he was determined to make a better life for himself and his family. Paul expanded his frozen meat business, named Bellshayce, and established it formally in 2011. He prioritized growth, prudent spending and networking to ensure the success of his business. From three workers, Bellshayce Foods Inc., has grown to support the families of its 200 employees.