Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Industry Awards)

SunStar’s Best of Cebu is marking a decade of impact with the Best of Cebu 2023 Industry Awards.

In its 10th year, SunStar’s Best of Cebu has been a beacon of recognition, shining a light on the finest establishments, brands and services across the metropolis. Through the years, it has not only showcased the diverse offerings of Cebu but also propelled local businesses to new heights.

Through its meticulous selection processes and rigorous standards, the recognition has honored brands who embody excellence, resilience and innovation in their respective industries.

Today, Best of Cebu is proud to name five local brands named to its first Industry Awards. This new recognition aims to recognize exceptional businesses that have not only achieved significant growth and diversification but have also projected the unique Cebuano spirit outside the Queen City.

Here are the recipients of the Best of Cebu 2023 Industry Awards: