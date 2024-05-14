Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Part 2)

Best of Cebu Committee
Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Hotel of the Year - Bai Hotel
Address: Ouano Ave. cor. Seno Blvd. North Reclamation Area, Tipolo, Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: Check-in at 3 p.m.; check-out by noon
Bai Hotel has reached new heights in hospitality excellence by clinching the Hotel of the Year accolade. Its world-class interiors and streamlined corridors guide guests to a reception area staffed by attentive professionals. With 668 rooms, 12 function rooms and eight restaurants, this 23-storey hotel in Mandaue City provides an ideal hub for both business and leisure travelers.
Best Breakfast Buffet - Pusô Bistro & Bar
Address: Archbishop Reyes Ave. and Kamagong St., / J. Solon Drive Camputhaw, Cebu City
Operating hours: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Pusô, situated within Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, is the best breakfast buffet of 2023. Patrons can indulge in the Native Corner and Cebuano Local Food Station, featuring classics like champorado, tapa, daing na bangus and more. With around 200 breakfast dishes served daily, each meal at Pusô is a celebration of family and tradition.
Best Buffet - Fili Café at Fili Hotel
Address: 4/F, NUSTAR Resort & Casino, South Road Properties, Cebu City
Operating hours: Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., lunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Fili Café at Fili Hotel offers an extravagant buffet spread featuring champagne, lobster, lechon, lamb and seafood. From Filipino favorites to innovative Asian delights, each dish is meticulously crafted to perfection. With its unparalleled selection and the option for free-flowing wine and champagne, Fili Café sets the standard for luxurious buffet experiences in Cebu.
Best Ensaymada - Savoy Café
Address: G/F, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Operating hours: 6 a.m. to 12 mn.
Renowned for their exceptional quality, Savoy Café’s ensaymadas stand out with their irresistibly moist and fluffy texture, generously topped with cheese. Whether enjoyed as a morning delight or an afternoon treat, Savoy Hotel’s ensaymada is a must-try delicacy for everyone.
Best Tiramisu - Il Primo
Address: The Strip, NUSTAR Resort & Casino, South Road Properties, Cebu City
Operating hours: Lunch from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Il Primo, nestled within NUSTAR Resort & Casino, clinches its back-to-back award for best tiramisu. Indulge in the goodness of this classic Italian dessert. Il Primo’s tiramisu features rich layers of heavy cream and mascarpone cheese delicately infused with freshly brewed espresso, transporting you to the cobblestone streets of Italy.
Best Venue for Meetings and Conferences - Bai Hotel
Address: Ouano Ave. cor. Seno Blvd. North Reclamation Area, Tipolo, Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: Facility hours vary per reservations
Bai Hotel is awarded the best venue for meetings and conferences. The hotel boasts state-of-the-art facilities and 12 banquet rooms capable of accommodating up to 680 guests. From the elegant Lapu-Lapu Grand Ballroom to the intimate settings of Lakadula/Sikatuna and Sulayman/Zula, Bai Hotel ensures that every occasion is flawlessly tailored to perfection.
Best Pet-Friendly Hangout - SM Seaside City Cebu
Address: South Road Properties, Cebu City
Operating hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to. 10 p.m.
Fur parents can enjoy bringing their beloved pets to SM Seaside. Beyond its offerings as a mall, SM Seaside welcomes furry companions, providing a welcoming environment for both pets and their owners. This recognition solidifies SM Seaside’s reputation as a premier destination that embraces inclusivity and pet-friendly policies.
Best Food Park - IL Corso Food Yard
Address: IL Corso Lifemalls, South Road Properties, Cebu City
Operating hours: Operating hours vary per stall
Il Corso, located on South Coastal Road, South Road Properties, Cebu City, offers a delightful assortment of local food trucks and vendors. With its strategic seaside locale, spacious surroundings and emphasis on al fresco dining, Il Corso provides a rejuvenating retreat for hungry Cebuanos seeking a safe and enjoyable homegrown or international culinary food crawl.
Best Events Venue for Conventions - Oakridge Business Park
Address: A.S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: Facility hours vary per reservations
From its thematic grand events like Christmas tree lighting to Easter parties and art exhibits, Oakridge — situated on A. S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City, Cebu — offers an expansive hub complete with social spaces like the Oakridge Garden Plaza and Oakridge Atrium, Oakridge Executive Club, Oakridge Horizons Café, the Oakridge Pavilion and more.
Best Merienda Buffet - Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino
Address: 1 Mactan Airport Road, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Operating hours: Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Café Uno’s “Merienda Cena” at Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino in Mactan boasts the best merienda buffet. Executive chef June Fernandez curates a feast of flavors, featuring street food delights, refreshing treats like sago’t gulaman and ice candies alongside an array of kakanins and squid balls.
Best Catering - Creative Cuisine
Address: 9 Pope John Paul II Avenue, Mabolo, Cebu City
Operating hours: Operating hours vary per reservation
Creative Cuisine provides flexible menus and services tailored to each client’s specific needs, theme and budget. With a wide selection of menus ranging from Asian and Filipino to Italian and American cuisine, Creative Cuisine ensures that every event’s culinary needs are met with excellence and precision.
Best Pet Shop - Caminade Petshop
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Caminade remains dedicated to providing excellent service and offering a wide range of high-quality products for pets. From grooming services to hygiene products, accessories, treats and more, Caminade ensures satisfaction for pet owners across Metro Cebu with conveniently located branches in Banawa, Banilad, Talamban, Mabolo, Lapu-Lapu and beyond.
Best Pet Grooming - Pretty Bubble Dog
Address: Paseo Saturnino, Cebu City
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pretty Bubble Dog earns the title of best pet grooming for its commitment to maintaining exceptional quality and cleanliness standards for pets. Offering a comprehensive range of grooming services, including hydrobath, blow dry, nail trim, dental care, ear care and more, Pretty Bubble Dog ensures every pet receives personalized and meticulous grooming treatment.
Best Storage Facility - StorageTown
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
StorageTown offers state-of-the-art security measures, climate-controlled units and exceptional customer service. Catering to every client’s diverse needs, StorageTown provides the ultimate solution for a clutter-free home. With convenient locations in Mandaue City, IT Park and Mango Avenue, Cebu City, StorageTown ensures accessibility and peace of mind for all its customers.
Best Indoor Playground - Kids Paradise
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Kids Paradise aims to provide a safe and engaging environment where children can learn and play. Boasting giant ball pit areas, large slides, tunnels and various other amusements suitable for kids aged five to 12 years old, Kids Paradise ensures that every child leaves with a smile and offers endless fun and excitement for young adventurers.
Best Meat Shop - Enzo’s Meat Market
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
With a wide selection of premium cuts for pork, beef and chicken, Enzo’s caters to the preferences of every customer. With more than 20 convenient locations across the island, including cities and towns such as Talisay, Minglanilla, Mandaue, Liloan, Balamban, and more, Enzo’s ensures accessibility and satisfaction for customers everywhere. S