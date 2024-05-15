Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Part 4)

Best of Cebu Committee
Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Best Lasagna - Corner Bakery Cebu
Address: Pres. Magsaysay St., Cebu City
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With layers of rich, flavorful sauce, perfectly cooked noodles and generous amounts of cheese, Corner Bakery’s lasagna is a comforting classic done right. The dish boasts a satisfying balance of flavors and textures, making it a must-try for lasagna enthusiasts. At Corner Bakery, expect a hearty and delicious serving.
Best Fried Chicken - Sunburst Fried Chicken
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Sunburst is renowned for its signature fried chicken, widely acknowledged for its irresistible flavor that goes well with a mix of soy sauce and ketchup. The restaurant is known for its remarkable consistency in crafting its delicious fried chicken. With a taste that lingers, Sunburst continues to captivate chicken lovers seeking a satisfying dining experience.
Best Barbecue - Smiley by The Sea at IL Corso
Address: IL Corso Lifemalls Filinvest (North Parking), South Road Properties, Cebu City
Operating hours: 4 p.m. to 12 midnight
Smiley Larsian offers a delectable experience, merging panoramic ocean views with the aroma of grilled meats and the freshness of seafood. Enjoy classic Cebuano fare with a setting that boasts of an invigorating sea breeze. Sample tasty Cebuano-style barbecue, savory seafood delights and refreshing fruit shakes.
Best Dimsum - Luy’s Classic Tea House
Address: APM Square, Andres Soriano Avenue NRA, Cebu City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 to 10 p.m.
Savor the savory delight of dimsum perfection at Luy’s Classic Tea House. Luy’s sets itself apart from other Chinese restaurants by delivering an authentic experience of traditional Chinese cuisine. The ambiance, reminiscent of traditional tea houses found in China, enhances the dining experience — a genuine homage to China’s culinary heritage.
Best Grilled Tuna - Hukad
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Savor the mouthwatering charm of Hukad’s grilled tuna — freshly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Marinated with local spices and herbs, Hukad’s take on this popular seafood dish is loved by Cebuanos because of its simplicity and delicious flavor. Not to mention, it goes great with steamed white rice.
Best Empanada - Not Just Empanadas
Address: 187 S.B. Cabahug, Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Known for their flavorful fillings and well-seasoned dough, empanadas are cooked to perfection either by baking or frying. Not Just Empanadas offers its take on the classic, using fresh ingredients and incorporating a homemade touch to enhance their taste. Yes, its empanada lineup promises a delightful adventure.
Best Pizza - La Bella Pizza Bistro
Address: The Gallery, Pope John Paul II Ave., Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Serving slices of authentic Italian pizza since 2008, La Bella has delighted locals and foreigners alike with its fresh flavors and traditional recipes. This here is the go-to spot for pizza enthusiasts craving a taste of Italy in the heart of Cebu. Dive into a slice and experience a little slice of Italian goodness.
Best Takoyaki - Diki Takoyaki
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Diki Takoyaki brings the sizzle of Japan’s streets with its tender octopus, flavorful batter, crispy exterior and tasty toppings! Enjoy its take on takoyaki which delivers a taste of Japan right here in Metro Cebu. More than just a snack, Diki Takoyaki provides Cebuanos a ticket to a delicious foodie adventure.
Best Lechon Manok - Joule’s Lechon Manok
Address: 9W98+PJW, Talamban Rd, Cebu City
Operating hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Joule’s Lechon Manok stands out with its super flavorful marinade and charcoal-roasted tenderness, setting it apart as a must-try dish in Cebu. Its dedication to consistency and proper technique ensures each bite holds a burst of flavors, making Joule’s a worthy winner of Cebu’s best lechon manok.
Best Lechon - Ayers Lechon
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Ayers Lechon has managed to stay consistent in terms of quality, production and availability. More importantly, Cebuanos can enjoy a taste of Cebu-style lechon — succulent meat, crispy skin and packed with flavor — in several locations across the metropolis. Thank Ayers for making Cebu’s rich gastronomic heritage more accessible through its meal options, too.
Best Paella - Gorliz Tapas Y Vinos Spanish Restaurant
Address: 2/F Streetscape Cebu, Paseo Saturnino, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11:30 am to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Gorliz’s paella is a fitting tribute to the flavors of Spain. It boasts vibrant flavors, perfectly cooked rice and a tantalizing socarrat that adds depth to every bite. With its commitment to quality ingredients and meticulous preparation, Gorliz sets the standard for excellence in paella, deserving the recognition.
Best Lechon Belly - Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly
Address: Multiple branches in Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly deserves recognition for its mastery in crafting lechon belly. Through a secret blend of ingredients and the slow-roasting magic of open-charcoal fire, they deliver unparalleled taste and quality that captivates diners and sets the standard for excellence in roasted pork belly.
Best Pochero - Abuhan-Mambaling
Address: 221 Natalio B. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For over 45 years, Abuhan Mambaling’s legendary pochero has been a staple in Metro Cebu. Dive into a rich culinary tradition that has delighted generations with its hearty goodness and timeless recipe. Discover why locals keep coming back for more, as this beloved dish continues to stand the test of time.
Best Sisig - First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe
Address: Go Home Bldg, 341 F. Cabahug St, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu
Operating Hour: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
First 5 Sports Lounge & Cafe’s sisig combines crispy pork, onions and chili into a burst of flavors, creating an irresistible dish that embodies the essence of Filipino comfort food. Drop by the sports bar, and this can be your perfect companion for a laid-back evening with friends or family.
Best Tacos - Puesto Restaurant
Address: The Greenery, Pope John Paul Ave., Kasambagan and J. Fortich St., Banawa, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m to 11:30 pm and 11 a.m. to 10:30 pm, respectively.
Puesto Restaurant serves up a fusion fiesta with its unique blend of Mexican, Texan and Mediterranean flavors right in the heart of Metro Cebu. Its tacos feature flavorful fillings, fresh ingredients and authentic tortillas, crafted with meticulous attention to detail for a delicious and satisfying bite. S