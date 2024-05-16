Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Part 5)

Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Best Coffee Shop: Tightrope Coffee
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
These days, people seek out places that offer both a perfect ambiance and superb coffee. Tightrope Coffee, Cebu’s long-running favorite coffee spot, is the go-to destination for quality brews, scrumptious pastries and a well-curated selection of all-day breakfast items. Tightrope perfectly complements the rhythm of urban living.
Best Milk Tea: POPCHA Milktea
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Milk tea is a delectable drink that appeals to everyone, especially youngsters. POPCHA’s take on milk tea is a sweet indulgence that transports customers to cloud nine. Renowned for its best-selling cheesecake series, the brand remains committed to elevating the milk tea experience for all.
Best Halo-Halo: Kuya J Restaurant
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Halo-halo will always be the star of the summer season, and Kuya J’s offering might just be the brightest. Kuya J’s halo-halo is a milky concoction of shaved ice, condensed milk and an array of ingredients that delight patrons with their vibrant colors, diverse textures and irresistible sweetness.
Best Cold Brew - Good Cup Coffee Co.
Address: Diez Building, F. Ramos St., Cebu City.
Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
True to its vision of farm-to-table products, the Good Cup Coffee Co. directly sources its beans from coffee farms around the Philippines. Patience and proper storage are just some of the keys to achieving a smooth, flavorful brew that can be enjoyed for hours, and Good Cup’s take on coffee is as perfectly smooth and bold as they come.
Best Siopao: Dimsum Break
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
What makes a good siopao? It’s all about the soft and fluffy steamed bun, a flavorful and well-seasoned filling and achieving the perfect balance of textures. Dimsum Break’s dedication to quality and consistency ensures that every bite of their siopao delivers a delightful experience, making them a favorite destination for siopao lovers.
Best Chicken Sandwich: Benjie’s Chicken Sandwich
Address: Hostel 7 Cebu, 101 R. Aboitiz St., Cebu City
Operating hours: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Benjie’s Chicken Sandwich is hailed as Cebu’s best chicken sandwich for its oh-so crispy and succulent chicken served with a perfectly tangy sauce. Enjoy the satisfying crunch of fried chicken enveloped in a delightful combination of savory and tart flavors. Best-sellers are Spicy Honey Butter, Benjie’s Original, Crispy Tikka Masala and Buffalo Ranch.
Best Shawarma: Kuya Warwar’s
Address: Dumlog Food Park, Talisay and Basque Hall Bldg, Sambag 1, Cebu CityOperating hours differ per branch
Kuya Warwar’s shawarma introduces a rich blend of traditional Middle Eastern spices and fresh ingredients. Each wrap is bursting with a delicious fusion of flavors that will transport you straight to the street kiosks of Turkey. What’s more, Kuya Warwar’s shawarma offers excellent value for money, making it a secret gem among shawarma enthusiasts in the area.
Best Budget Coffee: Expressa Coffee
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Expressa combines affordability, high-quality ingredients and innovative coffee-making techniques. Crafted from locally sourced beans, Expressa serves nothing short of excellent brews that elevate one’s daily coffee fix. The best part? It allows people from all walks of life to partake in the true modern phenomenon of the coffee experience.
Best Lemonade: Johnn Lemon
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Johnn Lemon is your best bet when you’re looking for a cold, rejuvenating drink to beat the summer heat. With an extensive menu of lemon-based drinks catering to every mood, from classic lemonade to fusion concoctions like Lemon and Cola, Johnn Lemon offers a refreshing option for everyone.
Best Ngohiong: Ho’s Ngohiong
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Ho’s Ngohiong’s take on this Cebuano deep-fried favorite stands out for its crispy, golden-brown coating and savory mixture of meat, vegetables and spices. It’s a favorite among Cebuanos for consistently delivering a delicious and satisfying ngohiong experience to its customers.
Best Ramen: Ramen Yushoken
Address: G/F, Oakridge Business Park, 880 A. S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Yusoken’s rich and aromatic broth, combined with springy noodles and premium toppings, creates a truly unforgettable ramen experience. Yushoken’s dedication to serving its take on the best ramen — rich and creamy — has earned the brand a reputation as one of the best to do it in the city.
Best Chicharon - Pastrano’s Chicharon
Address: Punta Princesa, Cebu City
Operating hours: Availability may vary
Cebu is renowned for its pork and chicharon is undoubtedly one of its prized delicacies. Pastrano’s Chicharon offers everything you crave in pork rinds: savory, crunchy goodness. Best enjoyed with a tangy vinegar dip, come savor the perfect golden crisp and irresistible flavor that epitomizes Cebu’s culinary heritage.
Best Burger - Dubby’s Ultimate Burgers
Address: 245 Ouano Ave, Mandaue City, Cebu
Operating hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Dubby’s continues to delight customers with its uniquely delicious burgers. Crafted from natural grass-fed beef, custom brioche-like buns and secret sauce, these burgers are truly worth the price of admission. They are so flavorful and well-executed that they no longer require any additional condiments.
Best Fresh Fruit Juice - Thirsty
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
In this unrelenting heat, nothing beats a cool and fruity drink to quench your thirst. Elevate your day with a glass of refreshing fruit juice from Thirsty. With its array of flavors available in any of its various locations across the metro, each sip is a journey to a tropical paradise. Thirsty deserves the recognition for consistently providing top-notch beverages.
Best Egg Drop - tealive
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours differ per branch
Savor in the delicious combination of fluffy eggs and your choice of protein — whether it’s ham or bacon — smothered in sweetened mayonnaise and nestled between slices of cut-up brioche bread; the Egg Drop Sandwich is a hearty delight. Tealive offers a range of sandwiches crafted to satisfy customers and leave them eagerly anticipating the next bite.