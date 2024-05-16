Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Part 5)

Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.

From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:

Best Coffee Shop: Tightrope Coffee