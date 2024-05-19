Best of Cebu 2023 awardees (Part 8)

Best of Cebu Committee
Get ready to discover the very best that Cebu has to offer! From May 13 to 20, 2024, the awardees will be featured in the Lifestyle section of SunStar Cebu.
From tasty food picks and wonderful hangout spots to excellent services and finely curated experiences, here is the list of awardees recognized as part of SunStar’s Best of Cebu 2023:
Best Hair Salon - Colors and Peach
Address: GPH Central, Kasambagan, Cebu City and Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park, Cebu City
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Colors and Peach stands out as the best hair salon for its superb stylist expertise and exceptional customer service. Its commitment to continuous training ensures top-notch styling results in a welcoming atmosphere, earning the hair salon widespread acclaim and loyal clientele.
Best Holistic Wellness Destination - Soul Sierra
Address: Babag Uno, Busay, Cebu City
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Soul Sierra in Busay is known for its serene mountain getaway, It offers a perfect blend of luxury accommodations and rejuvenating wellness services. Guests can enjoy a peaceful retreat with activities like yoga, sound healing and massage, all designed to promote relaxation and well-being.
Best Nail Bar - Ozen Premium Nail Lash Studio
Address: Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., Banilad Town Centre, Cebu City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Known for its meticulous attention to detail and relaxing atmosphere, Ozen provides a luxurious experience that caters to both beauty and comfort. The studio’s skilled technicians and premium products ensure that every visit leaves clients feeling pampered and polished (both in being and nail).
Best Lash Studio - NÉW Lounge Cebu
Address: Oakridge Business Park, A.S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City
Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NÉW Lounge Cebu stands out as the best lash studio for its upscale services and commitment to quality. Using high-grade, antibacterial sable lashes that mimic the softness of natural hair, the studio provides a range of thicknesses and lengths to customize the look. This dedication to premium, semi-permanent lash extensions ensures a luxurious and personalized experience for each client.
Best Gym - F45 Training Cebu Business Park
Address: Cebu Business Park, Cebu City
Operating hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
F45 Training Cebu Business Park is celebrated as the best gym for its innovative approach to fitness, combining the efficiency of functional exercises with the motivational environment of group classes. Each 45-minute session is designed to maximize results by blending the attention of personal training with the dynamic energy of a group setting.
Best Slimming Center - Marie France - Cebu
8/F 2Quad Bldg., Cardinal Rosales Ave., Cebu Business Park, Cebu City
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marie France - Cebu is acclaimed as the best slimming center, distinguished by its personalized, non-surgical weight loss and body shaping solutions tailored to individual needs. Focusing on safe and healthy weight management, the center leverages science-based methods and expert guidance to deliver lasting results.
Best Value Massage - Grand Royal Spa
Address: Crowne Garden Hotel, Salinas Drive, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Grand Royal Spa is honored as the best value massage for its commitment to providing high-quality spa services at reasonable prices. Emphasizing that everyone deserves royal treatment, this spa makes luxury accessible to all, offering a variety of relaxing treatments in a welcoming environment that prioritizes customer satisfaction and well-being.
Best Barbershop - WWorkshop
Address: #3 Molave St., Kamputhaw, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WWorkshop Studio’s dedication proudly earns the title of best barbershop. WWorkshop Studio stands as a beacon of excellence in Metro Cebu, embodying the spirit of innovation and inclusivity from its humble beginnings to its current status. Under the leadership of owner Willow Hoods, the studio not only provides top-notch traditional barber services but also serves as a hub for artistic expression, community engagement and professional development.
Best Spa - Cheeva
Address: Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City and F. Cabahug St., Mabolo, Cebu City
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Cheeva Spa secures the title of best spa with its luxurious massage experience. Offering a variety of treatments such as Hot Stone massage, Herbal Compress Massage, Foot Reflex Massage and Foot Scrub, patrons can indulge in ultimate relaxation. With options for private rooms or VIP rooms, along with generous offers and discounts, Cheeva Spa provides a pampering experience that’s truly worth it.
Best Waxing Salon - No Strips Waxing Salon
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours: Operation hours vary per branch
No Strips Waxing Salon earns the title of best waxing salon for its commitment to convenience, affordability and style, boasting uniquely themed branches, organic cold lemon gel wax and expert wax technicians. Offering affordable rates for various waxing services and employing a certified permanent-makeup specialist, it solidifies its reputation as the premier destination for waxing and beauty care.
Best Music Shop - Music Lab
Address: Mango Square Mall, Kamputhaw, Cebu City
Operating hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Music Lab clinches the title of best music shop, offering specialized systems for guitars, drums, speakers and various instruments, all rigorously inspected for quality. It’s this commitment to delivering top-tier equipment and instruments, carefully vetted for excellence, that sets Music Lab apart. Music Lab provides new releases, repair services, music lessons and more, catering to the diverse needs of its clientele.
Best Jewelry Selection - Oro China
Address: Multiple branches across Metro Cebu
Operating hours: Operation hours vary per branch
Oro China Jewelry secures the title of best jewelry selection, boasting over half a century of commitment to offering discerning jewelry lovers timeless and high-quality pieces. From expertly crafted engagement rings to classic pearls, colored stone earrings, diamond studs, gold collection and more, Oro China Jewelry’s collection caters to clients seeking unique and enduring treasures across generations.
Best Skin and Facial Care Clinic - Skin 911 Facial and Slimming Centre
Address: Multiple branches across Cebu Province
Operating hours: Operation hours vary per branch
Skin 911 Facial and Slimming Centre secures the title of best skin and facial care clinic for its highly trained staff, innovative treatments and personalized skincare plans. Its comprehensive services range from various facials like micro-needling and hydrafacial to advanced treatments such as body contouring and permanent hair removal services.
Best Yoga Studio - Dawata Wellness
Address: Lot 2, Zenith Central, Ground Floor, Block 10 Luzon Ave, Cebu City
Operating hours: Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dawata Wellness earns the title of best yoga studio for its exceptional features, including highly qualified instructors, diverse class offerings and a welcoming atmosphere. With schedules covering Hand Balances, Active Inversions, Simple Backbends, Sunset Yoga and more, Dawata Wellness caters to various preferences and skill levels. Dawata Wellness also emphasizes imparting philosophical and spiritual knowledge of yoga to foster a holistic connection.