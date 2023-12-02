Best of Cebu holds awarding ceremony on its 10th year

In a remarkable return to form, SunStar Cebu proudly hosted the Best of Cebu 2022 awards gala at SM Seaside City Cebu on Nov. 22, 2023. This was the first time a physical event took place following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Co-presented by Sky Cable and Bingo Plus, the prestigious event showcased over 85 esteemed brands and winners across various categories, reiterating Cebu’s resilience and commitment to excellence.
With an impressive turnout of over 260 participants, and featuring more than 85 esteemed brands and winners across various categories, the gala created a lively and celebratory atmosphere, bringing together businesses and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.
The event venue was generously provided by SM Seaside City Cebu, a recipient of numerous Best of Cebu awards, including Mall of the Year, Best Pet-Friendly Hangout, Best Movie Theatre and Best Department Store (The SM Store).
The awarding was also a collaboration with co-presentors, BingoPlus and Skycable. BingoPlus brought excitement to the live stream. Meanwhile, SkyCable powered the venue’s stage.
The major sponsors included Oro China Jewelry, Converge, Profood International, Primer, and Anjo World.
Profood International showcased its Philippine brand collaboration with Hello Kitty and Minions, providing guests with samples of their iconic fruit juices and dried mango products.
Oro China Jewelry gave out P25,000 worth of jewelry to lucky winners of the raffle and social media contest.
The glittering ceremony showcased the resilience of Cebu’s local businesses and celebrated their outstanding contributions to the community. Attendees were treated to a spectacular display of talent and innovation, reflecting the diverse and dynamic spirit of Cebu.
The event also featured exhibitors who generously provided free food, adding a delightful culinary dimension to the celebration. Participants enjoyed a diverse range of offerings from renowned establishments such as Bai Hotel, Quest Hotel, Brookies, Del Monte, Belcris Foods, Tamp, Lemon na Bai, Profood, Kusina Estella, Savoy Hotel, GSM Blue, Birdseed and many more.
“We are thrilled to witness the resumption of the Best of Cebu Awards after a challenging hiatus. This event not only celebrates excellence but also serves as a testament to the strength and unity of our community,” Best of Cebu’s Production Lead, Delta Letigio shared.
Looking forward, the Best of Cebu Committee is already hard at work, navigating through the selection process for the Best of Cebu 2023 Awards. The anticipation is high as the committee aims to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of businesses and individuals who continue to elevate the standards of excellence in Cebu.