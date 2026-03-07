Best of Cebu sports take center stage at 40th SAC Awards

THE best and the brightest stars of Cebu sports in 2025 will take center stage in the highly anticipated 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Brewery (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Billed as the “Oscar’s of Cebu sports,” the special ceremony is set to start at 3 p.m., with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio as the guest of honor and keynote speaker.

Philippine Sports Commissioner Ed Hayco, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, SMB Communications Manager Girlie Garces and the officers SAC led by longtime president John Owen Pages will also grace the momentous occasion.

Major awardees

Basketball star June Mar Fajardo, two-time Olympic weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando, world boxing champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem and three-time world billiards queen Rubilen Amit banner the list of major awardees that also includes pro skateboarder Margielyn Didal and marathoner Artjoy Torregosa.

They will be joined by the University of the Visayas Green Lancers, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and Jonathan Moses “Titing” Manalili (basketball), Cherry Ann Rondina (beach volleyball), Jay Bryan Baticuatro and Mark Ashley Fajardo (boxing), Eliche Zoe Malilay and Elise Xoe Malilay (Brazilian jiu-jitsu), Jerish John Velarde and Rico Mascariñas (chess), Eleanor Hayco and Lloyd Bartolini (dancesport), Franklin Ferdie Yee (duathlon), Sibil Women’s Esports Team, Melvin Mendoza and Angelica Bengtsson (floorball) and Mallie Ramirez and the Cebu FC Gentle Giants (football).

Rounding out the top honorees are Jeremy Laurence Nopre, Alexis Nicole Villacarlos, Felix Calipusan Jr. and Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (karatedo), Jana Lavador (kickboxing), Christwil Villanueva (motorcycle racing), Fritz Gerald Carsola and Jean Marie Sucalit (sepak takraw), Jerome Bacarisas, Jasper Cabrera and Ann Antolihao (softball), Miranda Renner (swimming), University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Richard Gonzales and Eljay Dan Tormis (table tennis), Aeden Roffer Poloyapoy Cereno, Clarissa Louise Gallego and Jose Martin Omayan (taekwondo), Arthur Craig “Iggy” Patino (tennis), Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba and Matthew Justine Hermosa (triathlon), Jeff Leonard Hortelano (ultimate flying disc) and Raph Trinidad (wakeboarding).

They are all candidates for the coveted “Athlete of the Year” award, which will be announced towards the end of the three-hour rites.

Other awardees

Basketball patron and boxing promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy will receive the Rico Navarro Trophy as “Sportsman of the Year” while Atty. Augusto “Gus” Go, the chief architect of the highly successful athletic program of UC, is the Presidential Awardee of SAC’s milestone event.

The Orlacsan Award will be bestowed upon veteran cager JR Quiñahan, collegiate basketball player Elmar Tuburan and taekwondo jin Christian Jay Abarquez for their heroic acts during typhoon Tino that hit Cebu in November last year.

Four distinguished figures who helped shape Cebu’s sporting landscape will be feted with a Posthumous Award. They are the late basketball icons Eduardo “Eddiegul” Gullas, Agripino “Jun” Noel and Julian Macoy, and decorated tennis coach Fritz Tabura.

To be given special citations are Mark Mahinay (athletics); Nickson Andwele Cabañero and Aaron Rey Cañete (basketball); Arlando Senoc, Rodex Piala, Christian Araneta and Christian Balunan (boxing); Toledo-Xignex Trojans (chess); Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton (dancesport); Kamil Jaser Amirul and Ronito Mendoza (football); Allison Kyle Quiroga (karatedo); Juancho Miguel Masecampo (shooting); Motic Panogalinog (skateboarding); John Dexter Tabique and Fernando Agad (weighlifting); Lord Garnett Talisic (scrabble); and Everett Pete Niere, Claudwin Seven Toñacao and Juvels Velos (tennis).

Several school teams will also be recognized for winning multiple championships in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. These are the Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves (football) and UC Webmasters, University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars and University of San Carlos Lady Warriors (volleyball).

On the coaching side, Arvin Loberanis (athletics); Rommel Rasmo, Gary Cortes and Joph Cleopas (basketball); Oliver Colina and Glenn Ramos (football); Roland Remolino (triathlon); Rhodee Ann Saavedra (karatedo); and Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros (weightlifting) will be honored for helping develop future champion athletes. / POOLED REPORT