Best pop songs, Sinulog festival queen named

THE gifted dreamers of the Visayas once again lit up the stage of the Cebu Popular Music Festival in a talent showcase on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at the University of the Visayas Gymnasium, Cebu City.

The night resonated with melodies and dance, as the finalists poured their hearts into soulful performances. Out of the 129 entries, 12 compositions emerged victorious on the grand stage.

The competition was divided into two categories: Upbeat and Pop Love Songs. Each category champion was rewarded with P100,000, while an additional P10,000 was granted for the Best Music Video and Best Interpreter.

In a climactic showdown, the grand champions emerged:

Pop Love Songs Category Winner: “Recuerdo”

Composer/Lyricist: Glenn Salve

Interpreter: Jingle Placencia Sesican

Upbeat Songs Category Winner: “Naunsa Diay Ka”

Composer/Lyricist: Dr. Hernando Maniwan

Musical Arranger: Neil Salarda

Interpreters: Philipp Mancol, Barret Oliver Richards and Bastian Richards

Best Interpreter/s: Philipp Mancol, Barret Oliver Richards and Bastian Richards (“Naunsa Diay Ka”)

Best Music Video:

Title: “Kulang”

Composer, Lyricist and Interpreter: Clark Geraldizo

Dr. Gerald Anthony Gullas reflected on the visionary spirit of his father, former Cebu governor Eduardo Gullas, as he shared how the festival had blossomed.

“Throughout the years, it has bestowed upon the people of Cebu, and beyond, rising stars in music, songwriting, and singing, offering them the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality,” remarked Gullas, his words echoing the festival’s profound impact.

SunStar Publishing Inc.’s editors were among the 12 finalists in the competition. Superbalita Cebu sports editor Erwin Lirazan was the composer and lyricist of the song “Basta Cebuana Gwapa” interpreted by SunStar’s Director for Digital Content Laureen “Jean” Mondoñedo in the Upbeat Song category.

The 42nd Cebu Popular Music Festival, presented by the New Cebu Arts Foundation Inc. and Eduardo Gullas, showcased original compositions, paying homage to local talent and offering a heartfelt tribute to the very essence of Sinulog — Señor Sto Niño.

Also on Friday night, the Festival Queen Coronation Night, which names the best Sinulog female lead dancer, was held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Mariel Bogert of Tribu Kang-laon (Canlaon City, Negros Oriental) was crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2024.

The other winners: 1st Runner-up: Mary Love Lopez of Banauan Cultural Group (Barangay Guadalupe); 2nd Runner-up: Niña Blythe Boniel of Sapangdaku (Brgy. Sapangdaku); 3rd Runner-up: Nikki Van of Lumad Basakanon (Brgy. San Nicolas); 4th Runner-up: Frenchie Monina Romanos of Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe (Brgy. Inayawan).