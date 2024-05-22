Betonio tows ARQ Builders to 2nd straight victory

THE ARQ Builders remained unbeaten after they defeated the Welec Trucking Services, 90-81, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 10 on May 18, 2024 at the Roadstar Sports Gym in Cebu City.

Welec had ARQ reeling as it led by as many as 15 points, 43-28. However, the former MCBL champs kept their wits about them and chipped away at the deficit, bringing it down to seven, 69-62, heading to the fourth canto.

ARQ then uncorked a 13-4 run to seize the upper hand, 75-73, with five minutes to go. The team of businessman Jason Arquisola then held steady and stayed in front the rest of the way to nab its second win in a row.

Jude Betonio led ARQ with 25 points and five rebounds, while former University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars forward Jose Miguel Tabaloc added 16 markers and nine boards. JP Dugenio added 15 for ARQ.

In other games, the Artera Builders beat the Sikatuna’s Mirror of the World, 91-82. Jhondel Bagaporo exploded for 33 points, four boards, six assists, and six steals in an impressive performance that helped Artera move to 2-0 in the tournament. Paul Sungahid chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds for the team of businessman Arnold Quilaton.

Oninz Trading also came up with an 87-80 victory over the JSJS Mountain Resort. Anjun Roquinaza led the way for Oninz with 16 points and eight dimes, while former Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats stud Jessie Aloro had 15 markers. / JNP