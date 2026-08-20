'Better days' ahead for Cebu's tourism

CEBU tourism stakeholders are gearing up for better days ahead as a growing number of meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events, rising visitor spending and expanding direct air connections are expected to boost tourist arrivals and support industry growth.

Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) president Mia Singson-Leon said the industry’s focus has shifted from recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges to building on gains already made and preparing for the future.

“I think Cebu is really gearing itself for really better days,” Singson-Leon said on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. She added that the destination is reaching a “tipping point” as more large event spaces come online.

She cited the SM Group’s newly opened SM Seaside Arena and the soon-to-open SMX Convention Center, along with other convention facilities, as developments that could strengthen Cebu’s position as a major Mice destination.

“Our capacity to accept large events has arrived,” she said. “Now it’s just a matter of making sure we really have the people and the champions to push this.”

Workforce training

Singson-Leon said a bigger tourism infrastructure base would not be enough without a skilled workforce capable of delivering the level of service expected by international visitors and event organizers.

“Without our staff, we cannot deliver the world-class services that we are trying to sell,” she said.

HRRAC has intensified its training programs this year, including courses on food and beverage, leadership and Mice operations. Mice professionals from Manila are conducting Mice 101 and 102 training programs, while the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence program is also continuing.

Singson-Leon said these efforts are intended to strengthen Cebu’s workforce and sustain momentum in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Cebu started the year strongly, she said, before facing softer conditions amid the global fuel crisis and other challenges. The industry is now seeing initiatives aimed at supporting recovery in the latter part of the year.

Conditions seen improving

Singson-Leon expects conditions to improve toward the end of the year, supported by new and returning markets.

She cited visitors from China and Vietnam, among other markets, as potential sources of tourism demand, particularly as Cebu continues to attract independent travelers exploring Southeast Asia.

More direct flights will also be launched in the fourth quarter.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific, earlier announced, it will fly three times weekly from Cebu to Shanghai starting Nov. 17. On Nov. 19, it will also launch its four times weekly Cebu to Nagoya route.

Vietjet Air is also set to connect Cebu to Hanoi on Nov. 10 and Ho Chi Minh on Nov. 11. / KOC